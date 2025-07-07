Timing is everything with AED relocation at NHB

In a move to increase response time in providing life-saving treatment, automatic external defibrillators have been relocated throughout Naval Hospital Bremerton.



The AEDs are no longer located within specific departments, but strategically placed throughout the military treatment facility in case of emergency.



“Previously, the AEDs were located within specific departments with their location varying by floor depending on clinic locations. This relocation standardizes the locations of AEDs to specific elevator bays throughout the command.



According to Luscuskie, the relocation will provide significant and timely results.



“In a cardiac arrest, quick identification and application of an AED minimizes the time to defibrillation and return of spontaneous circulation thereby increasing likelihood of survival,” added Luscuskie, noting that everyone stands to gain from this move. “All active and retired servicemembers and their dependents who entrust their care to us as well as all hospital staff benefit from the placement.”



There are 24 AEDs in service throughout NHB and associated clinics, with 12 in the main hospital, one positioned in each outlying command buildings for the Optometry Clinic, Radiology Department’s MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), Facilities Management, and Industrial Hygiene Program Office [former Healthcare Business Office]. The remaining are located with Branch Health Clinic Bangor, BHC Bangor, BHC Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and the Naval Hospital Bremerton Education Center on Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor.



NHB is aligned with the Navy – as well as Defense Health Agency – guidance to ensure that properly maintained AEDs are readily available to support cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts when needed.



“In the event of a cardiac arrest, time is brain,” exclaimed Luscuskie, alluding to the medical term which stresses urgency when responding to such medical emergencies as a cardiac arrest or stroke.



“The earlier an AED can be utilized to defibrillate a shockable rhythm, the more likely the patient will make a full recovery,” Luscuskie stated.

“Always remember, when assessing an unconscious patient, to quickly check for a pulse. If not present, call for help, call for an AED, and start chest compressions immediately. These AEDs provide verbal guidance once switched on to guide compressors on when a shock is advised and how to proceed once a defibrillation is delivered,” said Luscuskie.



According to the American Heart Association, using an AED in conjunction with performing CRP within three to five minutes of immediate response to a sudden cardiac arrest victim increases the survival rate over 50 percent.

