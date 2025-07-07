188th Wing Participates in Historic REFORPAC 25 Exercise

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. – The 188th Wing is playing a pivotal role in Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 25, the Pacific Air Force’s most comprehensive contingency response exercise, running from July 10 to August 8, 2025.

Spanning multiple locations, including Guam, Japan, and international airspace, the exercise showcases the 188th Wing’s expertise in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and agile combat employment (ACE) alongside active-duty forces, other Guard units, and international partners.

REFORPAC 25 aims to demonstrate rapid deployment and sustained operations in challenging environments. More than 300 aircraft and thousands of service members from the U.S. Air Force, joint partners, and allied nations are participating to enhance interoperability, strengthen regional stability, and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. The exercise tests critical skills like aircraft operations, combat search and rescue, and distributed logistics under simulated crisis conditions.

The 188th Wing’s 188th Operations Support Squadron (OSS) and 184th Attack Squadron (ATKS) will be participating in the exercise. The wing’s aircrews are part of the Mission Control Element (MCE), operating MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft. The 188th’s involvement underscores the Air National Guard’s significant role in MQ-9 operations, with Guard units from California, Iowa, Ohio, and Texas, collaborating alongside their active- duty counterparts.

“This is a true ‘one team, one fight’ effort,” said Chewie, one of the 188th Wing’s lead planners who requested his full name not be used. He highlighted the seamless integration of Guard, active-duty, and allied forces. “ACE enables us to stay agile, protecting our people and equipment while maintaining ISR and strike capabilities in dynamic environments.”

The 188th Wing’s participation reflects the Air National Guard’s operational relevance and Total Force integration. The wing’s prior experience in major exercises like Northern Edge 21, Valiant Shield 22, and RIMPAC 22 has prepared it for REFORPAC’s scale and complexity.

“The Guard brings a wealth of experience to the table. Flying Razorback aircrews played a significant role in a peer fight in previous exercises,” said Chewie. “My hope is that we can make achievements in this exercise that are as significant as what our aircrews did before. REFORPAC will test our ability to operate over long distances and in challenging conditions.” The 188th Wing aims to validate ACE concepts, enhance crew skills, and strengthen relationships with the other exercise participants. Collaboration is central to the 188th’s efforts. At the tactical level, Arkansas crews work with active-duty and joint counterparts, sharing flight plans and shift schedules. At the strategic level, Guard personnel coordinate with Indo-Pacific partners to integrate exercise events and address logistical complexities. For Lavery, REFORPAC 25 sends a powerful message. “The Arkansas Air National Guard continues to answer our nation’s call. We’re showing our partners that we’re present, interoperable, and committed to shared security objectives,” said Chewie. “We’re also demonstrating to any potential adversary that we’re part of a strong, united team.” The 188th’s crews’ wealth of experience in large scale exercises will be key to supporting a productive exercise.

“I’m proud to be part of this historic effort,” Chewie said. “It’s a chance to prove our readiness and ensure we’re prepared for any contingency in the Indo-Pacific.”