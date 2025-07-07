Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Welcomes New Commander During Ceremony at Historic State Capitol

RALEIGH, N.C. — On July 7, against the backdrop of one of North Carolina’s most iconic landmarks, the U.S. Army Raleigh Recruiting Battalion held a time-honored Change of Command ceremony as Lt. Col. Raymond “Ray” Ramos relinquished command to Lt. Col. Vincent Burlazzi.

The ceremony, held on the grounds of the North Carolina State Capitol in downtown Raleigh, marked a symbolic and official transfer of leadership responsibilities. The Change of Command is a deeply rooted military tradition, signifying the orderly transition of authority and trust between commanders. It provides soldiers, civilian staff, and the public an opportunity to witness the continuity of command and honor both the outgoing and incoming leaders.

Built in 1840, the North Carolina State Capitol is a National Historic Landmark and has served as the political and cultural heart of the state for more than 180 years. The stately Greek Revival building has hosted governors, legislators, and countless public events—making it a fitting location to recognize the Army’s enduring commitment to service, tradition, and community.

Col. Sherdrirk Rankin, commander of the 2nd Recruiting Brigade, presided over the ceremony and praised both officers for their dedication and leadership.

“Lt. Col. Ramos has led the Raleigh Recruiting Battalion with energy, strategic insight, and an unwavering commitment to connecting the Army with the communities of eastern North Carolina,” said Rankin. “As he passes the torch to Lt. Col. Burlazzi, I’m confident this battalion will continue to thrive under experienced leadership and a vision focused on innovation, partnership, and mission success.”

During his tenure, Ramos oversaw a broad range of outreach efforts aimed at building relationships with schools, civic leaders, and potential future soldiers. His focus on readiness, recruiter development, and community engagement helped shape the battalion’s strong reputation throughout the region.

Burlazzi, a veteran officer with extensive experience in Army leadership and personnel development, now takes the helm with a forward-looking perspective on the Army’s evolving recruiting landscape.

“We welcome Lt. Col. Burlazzi and his family with open arms,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Kenny, the 2nd Recruiting Brigade command sergeant major. “I know he will lead the battalion to new heights, and I can’t wait to see what they can achieve together.”

The Raleigh Recruiting Battalion is responsible for recruiting enlisted and officer candidates for both the active-duty Army and the U.S. Army Reserve across a large portion of North Carolina. With companies stationed throughout the Triangle, Sandhills, and coastal areas, the battalion plays a vital role in identifying and preparing the next generation of Army Soldiers.

As the battalion colors passed from one commander to the next, it symbolized not only the change in leadership, but also the continuity of duty, honor, and commitment that defines Army service.

“They (the outgoing and incoming commanders) are both the right people during the right times. The battalion and brigade got lucky with these two commanders,” said Kenny.

The event concluded with well wishes for Ramos as he moves on to his next chapter in life and a warm welcome to Burlazzi as he assumes command of one of the Army’s premier recruiting battalions.

Lt. Col. Burlazzi ended his speech with his battalion mission statement to the audience. “Raliegh Battalion it is my greatest honor to serve as you commander. Let’s continue this mission with purpose, precision and discipline - one conversation, one community and one future Soldier at a time.”



