Corps of Engineers awards $3.1 million contract for Lock and Dam 7 outdraft modification project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, awarded a $3.1 million contract to Dubuque Barge & Fleeting Service Company doing business as Newt Marine Service out of Dubuque, Iowa, on July 2. The construction contract will modify the existing rock weir structure to reduce outdraft conditions at Lock and Dam 7, located near La Crescent, Minnesota.



An outdraft means a “pulling” toward a downstream dam. The rock weir structure will be elevated and reconfigured to a “dog-leg” shape, with three notches added at the southern end.



“The primary goal of this project is to improve navigation safety, making this a top district priority. Hazardous outdraft conditions make consistent maneuvering difficult and increase the risk of accidents,” said Billy Thomson, project manager. “We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as these important improvements are carried out.”



The work is estimated to begin in August 2025 and should be complete by the end of the year. The boat ramp at Lock and Dam 7 is currently closed for the duration of work based on usage requirements to support ongoing work. Recreational usage in this area will be prohibited to ensure the safety of all based on heavy equipment and overhead crane operations. Please follow all locally posted signage for designating restricted areas.



Due to ongoing construction, navigation delays are expected throughout the project period. Recreational boaters should be prepared for longer wait times at the lock and potential scheduled closures. For safety reasons, public access to the nearby shoreline and waterway around Lock and Dam 7 will also be restricted. This includes all recreational activities such as fishing.



The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2025 Date Posted: 07.08.2025 13:46 Story ID: 542224 Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers awards $3.1 million contract for Lock and Dam 7 outdraft modification project, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.