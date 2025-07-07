NAVFAC Washington Bids Farewell to Capt. Atiim Senthill Following Distinguished 26-Year Naval Career and Transformative Leadership

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington announces the retirement of Capt. Atiim Senthill, operations officer, following an exemplary 26-year career spanning combat operations, engineering excellence and transformational leadership across the Pacific and beyond.



Senthill’s naval journey exemplifies the intersection of technical expertise and military leadership. As both a Professional Engineer and Seabee Combat Warfare Officer, he has consistently demonstrated the versatility that defines the Civil Engineer Corps, from managing construction operations in Hawaii to leading expeditionary logistics in challenging combat environments.



“NAVFAC Washington provided a hard challenge daily but we got through them all as a team,” Senthill reflected. “This command punches well above its weight class and is severely underestimated. I hope that I did my part to shine a little light on the awesome group of professionals that comprise NAVFAC Washington.”



A pivotal moment early in his career shaped his leadership philosophy. As Resident Officer In Charge of Construction at Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Senthill witnessed exemplary leadership under pressure when his commanding officer, then-Capt. Michael Giorgione, calmly resolved a crisis situation.



“That changed my outlook on leadership and how to attack tough issues,” Senthill explained. “I used to be a bit of a hot head but from that day forward I preferred and adapted a more professional approach and maintained a calm demeanor even when facing rocky conditions.”



Throughout his career, Senthill’s assignments have taken him from Pearl Harbor to Japan, California, Hampton Roads, Iraq and Washington D.C., where he developed a reputation for calm, professional leadership under pressure.



“One gets a clear sense of what is truly important and what is stray voltage,” he noted. “My leadership style post my Iraq deployments focused a lot more on separating the important from the unimportant and protecting the people who worked for me from wasting time on the unimportant.”



Recognized as a modern-day technology leader, Senthill emphasizes the growing importance of engineering-military operations integration. “I see this intersection becoming even more important with the challenges posed by the need to execute port damage repair and to resupply our forces in austere environments at a speed that we have not had to meet in the past,” he observed.



As he transitions to civilian service, Senthill carries forward a philosophy centered on mentorship, creativity and bold thinking. His advice to junior officers emphasizes intellectual humility: “Don’t try to be the smartest person in the room, but be comfortable working with the smartest people in the world.”



His commitment to mentoring both officers and civilians will continue beyond his retirement, ensuring his impact on naval engineering extends far into the future.



“I have enjoyed every day of my service and have no regrets,” Senthill said. “The Navy took a chance on me and I gave the Navy everything that I had. I leave fulfilled with no regrets.”



NAVFAC Washington plans, builds and maintains sustainable facilities and delivers best-value public works, utilities, transportation, environmental, real property, energy and facilities engineering and acquisition services to support Naval District Washington; Navy, Marine Corps and Joint Installations; and Federal activities throughout the National Capital Region.

