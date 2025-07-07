Service Before Self: 2nd Lt. Billie Botes’ combats veteran homelessness

Photo By Adalyn Greene | Cadet 2nd Class Billie Botes boxes her teammate, Cadet 2nd Class Peyton Glenn, both...... read more read more Photo By Adalyn Greene | Cadet 2nd Class Billie Botes boxes her teammate, Cadet 2nd Class Peyton Glenn, both Class of 2025, during the Boxing Wing Open at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., March 1, 2024. Botes chose to join the boxing team in honor of her grandfather, who boxed while in the U.S. Navy during World War II. see less | View Image Page

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Marine veteran Carl Lewis renders a first salute to then Cadet 1st Class Billie Botes, Class of 2025, at Squadron 14’s commissioning ceremony at Arnold Hall here, May 28, 2025. Botes' volunteer efforts have positively impacted Lewis, who is now housed after experiencing 25 years of homelessness.



The first salute is more than a military tradition; it signifies 2nd Lt. Botes' transition from cadet to commissioned U.S. Air Force officer. It also acknowledges her transformative friendship with Lewis and her commitment to serving the homeless in Colorado Springs.



Botes’ resilience in the face of adversity.



As a high schooler, Botes initially aimed to attend the Academy with the goal of becoming a pilot. Her eventual appointment was not without trials.

"My journey to the U.S. Air Force Academy was not without challenges,” said Botes. “I applied three times before earning my acceptance."



After her first attempt, she attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for a year. Botes reapplied and was denied admittance again, but was offered the opportunity to attend the Academy’s Preparatory School. Upon graduation from the Prep School, she finally earned an appointment to the Academy.



“Nothing was more heartbreaking than being told no, twice,” explained Botes. “I knew what I wanted to do with my life. I am grateful to my sister Zoe, my parents and best friend, Melissa Kinney, who was also attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University; they all helped me persevere through that hard time. They and my faith helped me not give up on my goal of attending the Academy to become a pilot.”



However, like many college students, her path evolved due to her life experiences.



“I dreamt of being a pilot, but that changed while I was here,” Botes explained. "My struggles with getting into the school of my dreams, my studies in behavioral science, my family and friends and my experience helping the homeless showed me the lasting impact positive relationships can have. That's why I chose to become an Information Operations Officer instead; it’s a career path where I can apply what I learned and experienced while here at the Academy.”



Exemplifying “Service Before Self” with her boxing team.



Botes's commitment to serving the homeless began three years ago when her boxing teammate, Mackenzie Lucas, invited her to volunteer at the Marian House Kitchen.



"I enjoyed helping the homeless, and it became part of my Sunday routine when I was available,” said Botes.



Driven by her commitment to the Air Force core value of “Service Before Self”, Botes now dedicates her Sundays to helping others. The core value emphasizes respect for others and putting the team and the greater good first. This often requires personal sacrifice and discipline. Indeed, Botes carefully plans her Sunday schedule around church services and volunteer work.



Botes invited her boxing team to join her. These acts of service, the teamwork developed at practice and in the ring, reinforced the team's spirit and echoes their motto: "Tough times don't last; tough people do."

"Serving at the Marian House Soup Kitchen has brought the boxing team closer, in ways that aren’t possible at practice," Botes said.



Cultivating trust through connection.



Botes understands the enduring strength of human connection from her journey and consistent volunteer work at the Marian House Kitchen.

“Billie brings smiles and laughter to Marian House,” said David Allee, Catholic Charities’ Weekend Operations Manager. “Her welcoming demeanor makes guests happy. She listens to what the guests say, lets them vent their problems, and always has something positive to say to them.”



This approach had a profound impact on Lewis, a veteran who had been experiencing homelessness and guarded about receiving assistance for over 14 years.



Allee explained, “Billie built up a relationship of trust with him, leveraging their common military background. She connected him to Rocky Mountain Human Services, where he is now housed.”



"I initially wanted to help Carl in honor of my dad's cousin, George 'Georgie' Botes, who was also a Marine. He died in Vietnam when he was 19,” explained Botes. “It wasn't about feeling sorry for him; it was about being able to relate to him as a veteran in need and wanting to offer the kind of support that could get him off the streets for good."



Andrew Claxton, a veteran support specialist for Rocky Mountain Human Services' Homes for All Veterans program, emphasized Botes’ rarity of commitment to helping Lewis.



"Billie's interest and assistance is rare," Claxton said. "Her compassion to go the extra mile to ensure health and happiness while expressing sympathy and providing hope is admirable."