Directed Energy Weapons: A Safer, Smarter Tool for Border Security

As the United States faces increasingly complex security challenges at its borders and ports of entry, the need for effective, scalable, and safe enforcement tools has never been greater. The Joint Intermediate Force Capabilities Office (JIFCO) resources the development and champions the deployment of non-lethal technologies that provide U.S. personnel with more options than simply “do nothing” or “use lethal force.” Among the most promising of these technologies are non-lethal Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), systems that use focused electromagnetic energy to achieve operational effects without permanent harm.



What Are Directed Energy Weapons?



Directed energy weapons deliver energy in a targeted manner to deter, disable, or disrupt threats. Unlike traditional firearms or explosives, DEWs can be precisely calibrated to produce compelling but reversible effects on target vehicles, vessels, and individuals. These systems include tools like the Active Denial Technology (ADT), which emits millimeter waves to create an intense heating sensation on the skin, prompting compliance without injury.



Enhancing Safety for U.S. Personnel



For U.S. Border Patrol agents and military personnel operating in complex environments, DEWs offer a critical advantage: increased standoff distance and reduced risk of escalation. In situations where individuals approach restricted areas or ports of entry aggressively or non-compliantly, DEWs allow agents to respond decisively without resorting to lethal force.



This is particularly important in crowded or politically sensitive environments, where the use of firearms could lead to unintended casualties or diplomatic fallout. Non-lethal DEWs provide a graduated response option, enabling personnel to manage threats while minimizing the risk to themselves and others.



Protecting Civilians and Upholding Human Rights



Non-lethal directed energy systems are designed with precision and proportionality in mind. Their effects are temporary and reversible, making them suitable for use in civilian-populated areas. For example, at ports of entry where large groups may gather or where individuals may attempt to breach security perimeters, DEWs can be used to disperse crowds or stop vehicles without causing lasting harm. Unlike tear gas or rubber bullets, DEW effects are not continuous but stop immediately after moving away from the energy beam.



This capability is especially valuable in prompting compliance, such as in humanitarian or migration-related scenarios, where vulnerable populations may be present. By using non-lethal force, U.S. personnel can enforce laws and maintain order while respecting human rights and minimizing the potential for injury or death.



Applications at the Border and Ports of Entry



At the U.S. land border, DEWs can be deployed to:

• Deter unauthorized crossings without endangering lives.

• Stop vehicles attempting to evade checkpoints.

• Control crowds during high-volume migration events.

• Protect infrastructure from sabotage or intrusion.

At land ports of entry, as well as maritime and airports, DEWs can:

• Secure perimeters against unauthorized access.

• Neutralize drones or other surveillance threats.

• Provide non-lethal defense options for Customs and Border Protection officers.



These applications demonstrate how DEWs can be seamlessly integrated into existing security frameworks, enhancing both effectiveness and accountability.



Comparing to legacy DEWs



DEWs offer a significant advancement over legacy non-lethal systems like rubber bullets, tear gas, and tasers by providing greater precision, scalability, and a reduced risk of significant injury. Unlike traditional methods that rely on physical impact or chemical agents, often causing unpredictable effects or collateral harm, DEWs deliver focused energy (such as microwaves or lasers) to temporarily disable or deter targets with pinpoint accuracy and minimal lasting damage. This precision enables more controlled use-of-force, lowers the risk of permanent injury or death, and reduces unintended harm to bystanders, making DEWs a more effective and ethically sound option in modern crowd control and compliance scenarios.



Supporting the JIFCO Mission



JIFCO’s leadership in advancing intermediate force capabilities ensures that non-lethal DEWs are not only developed but also tested, validated, and fielded responsibly. For example, the JIFCO has resourced years of peer-reviewed human effects research resulting in a deep understanding of the effects and safety of non-lethal directed energy technologies. The office works closely with operational units, technologists, human effects experts, and policymakers to ensure that these systems meet real-world needs and comply with legal and ethical standards.



By investing in DEWs, the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security are equipping their personnel with tools that reflect the complexity of modern security operations—tools that are smart, scalable, and humane.



Conclusion



Directed energy weapons represent a transformative shift in how the United States approaches border and port security. By providing non-lethal, precise, and effective means of enforcement, these systems reduce risk for both U.S. personnel and civilians. Supporting JIFCO’s mission to expand and integrate these capabilities demonstrates commitment to responsible leadership in national security.

