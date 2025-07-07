U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden showcases capabilities, partnerships at Hessentag 2025

BAD VILBEL, Hessen – From June 13 - 22, the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden participated in this year's Hessentag in Bad Vilbel, highlighting vehicles and equipment, as well as job opportunities for local nationals.



Hessentag, the annual state fair of the state of Hesse, attracted around 950,000 visitors during its 62nd annual event this year. The fair featured rides, booths, and concerts throughout the city of Bad Vilbel. During the Hessentag, the Bundeswehr traditionally features an expansive display of equipment and capabilities. For several years, USAG Wiesbaden has partnered with the Landeskommando Hessen, by providing personnel and equipment to enhance the experience for visitors.



Garrison workforce opportunities



Thomas Schulze, the Workforce Development Program Manager at Garrison Wiesbaden, coordinated the Ggarrison's presentation alongside the Landeskommando, promoting Army jobs and answering questions each day of the fair. This was not his first time managing the 10-day event; he coordinated the Garrison’s participation at the Hessentag in Fritzlar in 2024 and in Pfungstadt in 2023.



"The Hessentag offers us exposure to a wide audience. Many visitors are unaware that Local Nationals work in the Garrison Wiesbaden,” said Schulze. "Around 650 800 local nationals support us in almost every branch, whether it be administration, construction, or facility management. Our Soldiers change stations after a certain period of time, but the Local Nationals ensure continuity and keep the Garrison running."



Right across from Schulze’s booth, visitors were drawn to the blue lights of a fire brigade vehicle belonging to Garrison Wiesbaden’s fire department information display.



"The U.S. Army is required to operate its own fire department to ensure safety on the airfield and manage emergencies in the Hainerberg, Aukamm, and Crestview housing areas throughout Wiesbaden," reported Enrico Gottschalk, Garrison Wiesbaden assistant fire chief. "Many people don't know that our entire team is almost entirely Local Nationals. We’re always looking for new talents to join our team, and Hessentag is a great opportunity for us to showcase ourselves.”



Shared camaraderie and perspectives



"Maintaining relationships and forming bonds is key to creating strong partnerships," said Sergeant First Class Delveto Johns, deputy of the Garrison headquarters and headquarters company, when visiting allies from the Landeskommando at Hessentag on June 20. He and the incoming HHC Deputy, First Sergeant Deandre Clay, met with the Landeskommando Hessen Chief of Staff, Colonel Michael Felten, as well as the Landeskommando’s Liaison Officer, Ms. Petra Heger. Together, they toured the Bundeswehr venue at Hessentag.



"It's impressive to see what the Bundeswehr brought to Bad Vilbel. They showcased different equipment and units, such as Rangers, Mountaineers, and Special Forces. Highlights were the Tornado fighter jet and the Tiger helicopter, which is equivalent to the U.S. Army’s Apache,” said Clay.



After inspecting the equipment, it was time to head into the Bundeswehr fest tent. The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus performed their traditional Hessentag concert to a packed audience. For more than two hours, the band entertained with a wide variety of contemporary and pop music performances. During the intermission, Hessian Minister of the Interior Roman Poseck, who also attended the concert, took the opportunity to thank the band for performing and for playing an important role in fostering relations with the host nation. He presented all band members with a certificate of honor.



Recognizing dedicated service



“Hessentag is, on the one hand, a great networking opportunity, but, on the other hand, it's also a tough challenge. We’re facing high temperatures and a large number of interested visitors,” said Schulze. "In the past, we've made good contacts with applicants here and recruited new Host Nation employees."



Schulze plays an important role in bringing Germans and Americans together. In recognition of his contributions to German-American friendship, Hessen State Minister President Boris Rhein honored him during the second-to-last day of Hessentag. He was recognized alongside other Soldiers, policemen, and civilians who performed outstanding services for the community.



"It's inspiring to see so much engagement for our German-American friendship," said Garrison Wiesbaden Deputy Commander Mitchell Jones, who also attended the ceremony and applauded Schulze's recognition.



"The Bundeswehr did a great job once again in bringing so many people together at the Hessentag. It’s definitely proof of their professionalism, and it demonstrates the capabilities of our German partners here in Hesse,” Jones said, reflecting on his time with Brigadier General Holger Radmann, commander of the Landeskommando Hesse, and Chief of Staff Colonel Michael Felten.



Next year's Hessentag will take place in Fulda, located two hours northeast of Wiesbaden. More information about Local National career opportunities at USAG Wiesbaden can be found at https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/karriere

