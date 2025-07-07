Command Sgt. Major Leylan Jones takes over as top enlisted leader for New York Army National Guard

LATHAM, New York--A Trumbull, Connecticut man who served two tours in Iraq, took over as the top enlisted Soldier in the 11,632-member New York Army National Guard during a July 7 ceremony at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York.



Command Sgt. Major Leylan Jones replaced Command Sgt. Major Edwin Garris who retired after 37 years of military service.



Garris, a retired Buffalo police captain, served in the Persian Gulf War as well as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.



In his role, Jones provides advice to New York National Guard leadership on issues involving the training, readiness, and discipline of the New York Army National Guard's enlisted Soldiers.



Major General Michele Natali, the assistant adjutant general, Army, praised Jones past leadership and readiness for his new role.



"I charge you to focus on the continued readiness, for the formation for future mission and stay committed to our Soldiers and take care of their families," Natali said.



"You bring a great deal of knowledge, expertise, and dedication from your previous assignments," he added.



In his remarks, Jones said he would "bring the same passion, discipline, and dedication that has guided my career to this new chapter."



"I look forward to serving alongside each of you as we continue to defend our communities, support our nation and uphold the proud legacy of the New York Army National Guard," Jones added.



Jones enlisted in the active Army in 1997 as an infantryman and then trained to become a mortar crewman. After serving in the 25th Infantry Division at Fort Lewis, Washington he joined the New York Army National Guard in 2001.



He initially served in the 1st Battalion, 105th Infantry Regiment, and then transferred to the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment. He deployed with the 108th Infantry to Balad, Iraq from 2003 to 2005 as a mortar team squad leader.



He deployed to Talil, Iraq from 2009 to 2010 as a finance detachment sergeant in the 37th Finance Detachment.



Jones has also served in the 427th Brigade Support Battalion and the 1156th Engineer Company. He has served as a company first sergeant and a battalion command sergeant major.



Most recently he was the command sergeant major for the 369th Sustainment Brigade, which is based in Manhattan and has elements throughout eastern New York.



His civilian education consists of a Master of Science in Accounting from Mercy College and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting with a Minor in Computer Applications from Lehman College.



He left a job as the chief financial officer for the Veterans Administration in Connecticut before taking on this latest Army full-time position.



His military education includes the sergeant major academy, as well as a number of noncommissioned officer courses.



Jones' awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M-Device, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, and the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon.



He and his wife Eva have two children, Elyan, age 13, and Neyla, age 5.

