Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The US Army Releases Sources Sought Notification Seeking Low-Cost SUAS Airframes

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Aviation, Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) Project Office released a Sources Sought Notification on SAM.gov to identify commercially available low-cost Small Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (SUAS). The Army is looking to field thousands of low-cost UAS immediately.

    https://sam.gov/opp/43027743dc3e46719987fa4f87d65b23/view

    The Army seeks data on domestically produced solutions and information to support future acquisition. The Army intends to significantly expand UAS production capacity across the industrial base and rapidly deliver low-cost systems to Soldiers. The information gathered will identify the capacity of the U.S. commercial industrial base to produce low-cost airframes with quantities in the thousands, helping to inform future acquisition decisions.

    The sources sought asks interested vendors for information about their low-cost, non-developmental or commercial solutions. The UAS must be eligible for the Defense Innovation Unit Blue List (2020 NDAA Sec 848 and 2023 NDAA Sec 817 compliant) or demonstrate a path to compliance.

    Vendors with proven, low-cost SUAS solutions are encouraged to respond to the Sources Sought Notification on SAM.gov by July 18th, 2025.

    For full details and submission instructions, please refer to the official posting on SAM.gov (https://sam.gov)

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 09:09
    Story ID: 542172
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The US Army Releases Sources Sought Notification Seeking Low-Cost SUAS Airframes, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Sources Sought
    SUAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download