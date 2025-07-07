Engineering a Future: Passing the Fundamentals of Engineering Exam

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) July 15, 2025 – Liam Dimick, a student trainee with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has taken a significant step toward his goal of becoming a licensed professional engineer by passing the Fundamentals of Engineering exam.

The 6-hour, 110 question exam has been administered by the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying since 1965.

Currently studying environmental engineering at the University at Buffalo, Dimick balances his academic work with hands on experience at the district. He recently served as a quality assurance representative on the Seaway project, part of the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program, and currently supports construction administration tasks on the Harshaw FUSRAP project.

Passing the FE exam is one of the earliest and most important milestones in becoming an engineer.

“The FE exam basically tests my engineering fundamentals within my specific field,” said Dimick. “It’s a review of all the important classes and concepts that I’ve learned.”

Dimick’s decision to take the FE exam was driven by his long term goals.

“I needed to pass it to obtain my Engineer In Training certification, which is a required step toward earning a Professional Engineer license,” he explained. “With a PE license, I’ll be able to sign off on plans and take on more of a supervisory role later in my career.”

Preparing wasn’t easy for the exam where up to a third of those taking it don’t pass. Dimick credits USACE for helping him get ready.

“I studied using the FE prep course USACE gave me,” he said. “In the two months leading up to it, I studied about an hour a day. Then two weeks before, I starting cramming as much as I could and took a lot of practice exams. The day or two before the test I took it easy so I’d be fresh. Each day wasn’t perfect – but I still passed in the end.”

For what comes next, Dimick said he’s focused on gaining more experience and eventually preparing for the PE exam. Between his studies, fieldwork and leadership role as vice president of the Engineers for a Sustainable World chapter at UB, he feels well on his way.