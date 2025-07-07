Civil Air Patrol European Encampment, 86th AW fortify relationships within the KMC

Photo By Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd | Civil Air Patrol cadets participate in a CAP European Encampment at Ramstein Air Base,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd | Civil Air Patrol cadets participate in a CAP European Encampment at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 20-29, 2025. A total of 75 student cadets experienced the day in the life of firefighters, maintenance personnel, security forces, air traffic controllers and other aeronautics career fields. The encampment reinforced the 86th Airlift Wing commitment to community and established a further understanding of the 86th AW mission to the youths of the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – The 86th Airlift Wing hosted the annual Civil Air Patrol European Encampment, where members were able to explore and learn about various aeronautics career fields, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 20-29, 2025.



The European Encampment has seven squadrons in total, with four being located in Germany. Since Ramstein AB is a uniquely centralized location, it has the opportunity to support the CAP organization in building trust between Airmen and their families, while simultaneously supporting the Kaiserslautern Military Community.



“By supporting each other, we were able to use base assets and give back by teaching the youth of the KMC about leadership and character development,”said CAP/Lt. Col. Kaycee Livesay, encampment commander. “It gives them a taste of science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers within the U.S. Air Force and hopefully builds future aviators.”



A total of 75 student cadets experienced a day in the life of firefighters, maintenance personnel, security forces, air traffic controllers and other aeronautics career fields. The organization fosters a community for military children to share and strive for future aspirations together, like these two students who wish to join the U.S. Air Force as pilots.



“Civil Air Patrol has helped stretch and pull me in ways that I wouldn't have by myself,” said CAP C/1st Lt. Kairi Hall, she has been with the organization for five years. “We have been learning about the physics of flight and taking leadership classes. My favorite part has been the air traffic control tower because it's the closest we’ve gotten to the planes.”



CAP C/Staff Sgt. Samuel Springer added that the organization has helped him build positive studying habits, keeping him focused in his personal life and for his future commitment in going the officer route.



The encampment not only reinforced the 86th AW commitment to community, but established a further understanding of the 86th AW mission to the youths of the KMC.