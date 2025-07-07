403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Marika Suzuki – Logistics Readiness Center-Honshu

Since joining the Quality Assurance Branch last year, Marika has consistently brought a proactive and results driven approach to her work. She quickly became an integral part of the team and has continually contributed valuable ideas that have advanced and modernized our daily QA operations.



Her initiative has been especially evident in the development of several data trackers, which have played a key role in building our Power BI dashboard. Her direct efforts are utilized daily to improve our data analysis and reporting capabilities.



Marika’s dedication and innovative mindset are tremendous assets to the team, and we sincerely appreciate her contributions.



Hometown:



Bulacan, Philippines



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army?



I’ve been working for the U.S. Army for 1 year and 4 months.



What other positions have you held with the U.S. military?



None, this is my first position with the U.S. military.



Tell us about your job and what you do:



Our branch is primarily responsible for ensuring that maintenance operations, documentation, and equipment meet established standards.



My role involves conducting inspections, identifying discrepancies, auditing records, making reports and supporting process improvements to maintain compliance.



What other duties are you responsible for?



We support other units by assisting them with their CMDP requirements, helping in preparations, and providing guidance to ensure compliance.



We also conduct on the spot equipment maintenance checks, monthly safety inspections in the Maintenance Division and handle various tasks as they come – especially since our branch was just established last year.



What are some of your accomplishments while at LRC-Honshu?



During the Command Maintenance Discipline Program inspection in 2024, we took the lead in preparing all necessary documentation and resources. As a result, we achieved a 99 percent rating and were recognized with a coin from the brigade commander – a proud team moment.



What is the best thing about working at LRC-Honshu?



The best thing about working at LRC-Honshu is working alongside great people. Everyone is supportive, collaborative and willing to share knowledge, which even the most challenging tasks feel manageable.



What do you like to do in your free time?



In my free time, I love relaxing with a good movie or experimenting with different recipes.

I also love spending time with my family and friends – whether it’s traveling, dining out or just catching up. Back in the Philippines, swimming was one of my favorite things to do.



Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share (what is something people might not know about you)?



Not many people know that before joining LRC-Honshu, I worked as a teacher and later as a banker. These experiences played a big role in shaping how I approach problem-solving and teamwork.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2025 Date Posted: 07.07.2025 19:33 Story ID: 542153 Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP Web Views: 32 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Marika Suzuki – Logistics Readiness Center-Honshu, by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.