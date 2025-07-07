Remains of World War II Pilot to be buried in Dallas, Texas

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Force pilot 1st Lt. Wylie W. Leverett, killed in action during World War II, will be interred July 10, at Dallas Fort Worth Cemetery, Dallas, Texas. Restland Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.

Leverett was assigned to the 708th Bombardment Squadron, 447th Bombardment Group, 4th Combat Bomb Wing, 3rd Air Division, 8th Air Force in the European Theater. He was lost when his aircraft collided with another American aircraft while on a bombing mission to Mannheim, Germany in Dec 1944.

Leverett was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Aug. 21, 2024.

The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Restland Funeral Home, 469-925-1436.