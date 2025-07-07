Lt. Col. Gojowsky Assumes Command of U.S. Army Garrison Carlisle Barracks

CARLISLE BARRACKS, Pa. (July 3, 2025) – Lt. Col. Torsten Gojowsky assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Carlisle Barracks from Lt. Col. Priscella "Scella" Nohle during a Change of Command Ceremony held at the LeTort View Conference Center on July 3, 2025.

Nohle has led the Garrison since July 7, 2023. William Kidd, Director of Installation Management Command–Training, officiated the ceremony, which underscored the unique mission and enduring legacy of one of the Army's most historic installations.

This is, “the only installation in the United States Army that focuses on leadership at the top level,” said Kidd. “It's a perfect backdrop for this Change of Command,” between two highly qualified, highly motivated leaders.

Nohle, who retires from active duty after more than 24 years of service, began her Army career as a chaplain assistant before being commissioned as a military intelligence officer. Her assignments included combat deployments to Iraq with the 1st Infantry Division and 101st Airborne Division, strategic intelligence roles in South Korea, and a tour with NATO's Allied Command Transformation.

"She built a high-performing team,” and dramatically improved operating efficiency, Kidd said. But she also led the Army through a process that few garrisons have experienced, establishing a national monument here at Carlisle Barracks.

In her farewell remarks, Nohle highlighted the progress made over the last two years, from new facilities and infrastructure to deeper partnerships with local organizations and communities.

“I pray that my actions and service here have honored those who came before me and prepared the way for those who come after me,” Nohle said. “Gojo, please take care of this amazing, special place and do not waste this blessing."

Gojowsky, a career Special Forces officer, brings extensive operational and strategic experience to the role. He has led multinational combat operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, and most recently served as Executive Officer to the Deputy Combatant Commander at U.S. Africa Command.

"Carlisle Barracks is more than just an Army post," said Gojowsky. "It is a crucible of thought, a foundation of legacy, and the home of innovation."

Referencing a core principle from his Special Operations background, Gojowsky emphasized that, "Humans are more important than hardware. People, not equipment, make the critical difference."

"My commitment is simple but unwavering: to lead with integrity, to listen with intention, and to serve with purpose," he said. "Together, we will uphold the Army Values, not as slogans, but as standards, investing in our workforce, empowering our teams, and ensuring that every member of this community feels valued, supported, and heard."

As part of the Army's broader commitment to Service, Strength, and Community, Carlisle Barracks continues to play a vital role in shaping leaders for a modern, lethal force capable of defending the nation and deterring global threats. The installation's contributions to strategic education, leadership development, and professional military studies support the Army's readiness and innovation priorities.

"We are not simply stewards of infrastructure," Gojowsky added. "We're stewards of the future. Taking care of People, Soldiers, Families, and Civilians is foundational to readiness and mission success."

Garrison commanders at Carlisle Barracks serve as "city managers" for the post, overseeing delivery of essential services, emergency support, and quality-of-life programs. They also serve as key liaisons between the Army and the local community, fostering trust, transparency, and mutual support.

"To my team," Gojowsky said, "this is our Garrison and our moment to lead. I'm honored to join you. Let's move forward with purpose, unity, and a relentless focus on excellence, people first, mission always. Let's get to work."