ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is temporarily closing Lock and Dam 7, in La Crescent, Minnesota, July 22, 24, 29 and 31, to replace all four main lock chamber miter gates. The lock will be closed to all commercial and recreational river traffic, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on these days.



Vessel operators are requested NOT to tie up on the guidewalls during this closure period. Please contact the lock on marine channel 14 for assistance.



When the lock reopens after the closure, it is important to note that there is a priority lockage order based on types of vessels. First are government vessels, followed by commercial navigation and recreation boats. Once the lock reopens, lock staff will communicate specific locking instructions via marine channel 14.



The Lock and Dam 7 miter gates are original from the 1930s. Over time, the gates have been damaged and distressed, which has led to serviceability issues. The new gates will increase navigational longevity and operational readiness in support of the economically significant navigation infrastructure.



The St. Paul District’s navigation program provides a safe, reliable and cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2025 Date Posted: 07.07.2025 15:17 Story ID: 542142 Location: LA CRESCENT, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers announces temporary closures at Lock and Dam 7, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.