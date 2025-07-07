Fort Lauderdale Sailor’s Path to Navy Nuclear Specialist

Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 2nd Class Robert Logozzo, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a recruiter at Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami.



Logozzo, a 2014 graduate of Northeastern High School in Oakland Park, transferred from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) to NTAG Miami to help those like himself discover their own path to a fulfilling and impactful career.



“I chose to come to recruiting to give back to the Navy and to help others,” Logozzo said.



In 2018, Logozzo joined the Navy to pursue financial stability and career advancement. He saw the Navy as a practical alternative to the traditional college route, offering paid training and education.



“I joined because it seemed smarter to get paid while learning a skill and getting an education rather than paying for a degree to maybe get a job,” he said. “Plus, the $21,000 signing bonus was too good to pass up.”



The Navy provides a comprehensive benefits package, including world-class training, opportunities to pay for college and advanced degrees, access to top-tier healthcare, retirement plans, and tax incentives.



Logozzo credits the Navy with making him the person he is today.



“The Navy made me financially independent and taught me discipline to be a better adult,” said Logozzo. “It also gave me a ton of marketable skills and friends who I can count on wherever I may end up.”



Logozzo believes his membership in the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program reflects his dedication and resilience. The program's requirements are demanding, involving work with advanced science, technology, and engineering. He says this field requires not only a strong learning ability, but also a high capacity for knowledge retention.



“Science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, is very critical to my rate; I operate nuclear reactors and maintain the systems that keep them safe,” Logozzo explained. “Before I arrived at my first command, I spent two years in school learning just the science of power plants and nuclear fission. My job is heavily STEM-related.”



For those considering the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program or concerned about the potential dangers of working with radiation, Logozzo emphasizes the importance of understanding and adhering to safety protocols.



“Don’t be scared of radiation, just learn to respect it,.” Said Logozzo.



With more than 70 STEM fields the Navy offers a breadth and depth of career opportunities. From Special Warfare to Nuclear Engineering to Cryptology, the Navy offers jobs from the depths of the sea to the heights of the stars.



Logozzo finds personal fulfillment in the challenges presented by Navy life.



“Honestly, the best part of the Navy for me is the challenge,” he said. “I love being thrown into new environments and learning the skills I need to excel.”



His journey exemplifies how the Navy's combination of education, training, and benefits can lead to financial independence and a fulfilling career in STEM.



NTAG Miami has recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet.



Think you’re up for the challenges? Start today at www.navy.mil or call (954) 372-6064.

