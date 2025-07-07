Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Fallon Holds Change of Charge

FALLON, Nevada - In a formal military ceremony at Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon, Capt. Thomas Murphy transferred authority and responsibility to Cmdr. David Bennett who assumed leadership of the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Fallon.

The change-of-charge ceremony took place June 25 at NAS Fallon with military personnel, family members and distinguished guests in attendance.

NMRTU Fallon is a unit of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore and its Commanding Officer, Capt. Aaron Werbel, presided over the ceremony.

During Werbel’s remarks, he recalled how the small but mighty team could always be counted on to deliver incredible results.

“I was in command only three weeks when a search and rescue helicopter had a hard landing in a remote section of the Eastern Sierras while trying to rescue hikers,” said Werbel. “And that led to the rapid deployment of multiple Sailors in both Lemoore and Fallon to join a security team to support a freezing, snowy, wet and high-altitude mission. Our Sailors were ready and responded with short notice, coordinating with flight surgeons in multiple locations.”

Murphy earned the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding service as officer-in-charge at NMRTU Fallon from June 2023 to June 2025. Capt. Murphy oversaw 68 active duty, contract, and Department of Defense Civilian staff members. He supported the health and readiness of 2,250 enrolled beneficiaries and over 18,000 visiting carrier air wing personnel at NAS Fallon.

In his farewell remarks to the command, Murphy spoke fondly about his time at the remote duty station. “Fallon, Nevada has more sand and sunny days than both Hawaii and San Diego,” Murphy laughed. “If those are important to you, you won the lottery!

Murphy urged Sailors to embrace the slower pace of being stationed at a smaller medical clinic and to recognize the natural beauty of the high desert and the surrounding mountains.

“Happiness and success are choices you make”, said Murphy. “Focus on your individual goals for improvement and surround yourself with people that have a positive attitude.”

Capt. Murphy acknowledged veterans and highlighted the accomplishments of his team, noting their diverse personalities and commitment to excellence.

“Sailors and civilians assigned to NMRTU Fallon; I am honored to have been on your team. Success is in the details. Meeting the standards all the time, regardless of how trivial the task might seem demonstrates that the team can be counted on to accomplish the mission.”

During the ceremony civilian staff and Navy personnel recognized Capt. Murphy's contributions during his two-year tenure with farewell gifts.

Cmdr. Bennett, a Texas native and experienced physician assistant with 18 years of naval service, outlined his leadership philosophy centered on three core principles: "LEAD. TEACH. SERVE."

"It's about the mission. It's about taking care of people. It's about getting our warfighters ready," Bennett said. "I'm ready for this job."

NMRTU Fallon provides medical support to NAS Fallon, home to the Navy Fighter Weapons School known as TOPGUN.

The ceremony concluded with a benediction and the traditional ringing of bells marking the departure of the official party.

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Fallon/Naval Branch Health Clinic Fallon, Nevada is a unit of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore/Naval Health Clinic Lemoore, California. The medical unit in Fallon provides outpatient medical care to active-duty service members and its dependents assigned to, and within a 30-mile radius of, Naval Air Station Fallon. The clinic’s mission is to advance the readiness and health of our warfighters and beneficiaries and invest in our people and partnerships. We keep warfighters in the fight.