ESGR Announces 2025 Secretary of Defense Freedom Award Recipients

WASHINGTON – The Department of Defense is pleased to announce the 15 recipients of the 2025 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award--the highest U.S. government honor to employers for support of National Guard and Reserve employees.



The recipients include small and large private and public sector employers nominated by a National Guard or Reserve Component Service member employed in their organization. Celebrating its 30th year, the Freedom Award began in 1996 under the auspices of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve to recognize exceptional employer support, with 370 honorees to date.



“On behalf of the Department of Defense, congratulations to the 2025 Employer Support Freedom Award recipients as we mark the 30th year of this highly coveted recognition,” said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. “As a former member of the National Guard, I deeply appreciate everything these employers do for our National Guardsmen, our Reservists, and their families. Employer support is just as important today as it was over 50 years ago when our nation transitioned to an All-Volunteer force. Without the unfaltering support of employers like this year’s recipients, the men and women of the National Guard and Reserve would not be able to fulfill their vital missions in support of our nation’s defense and security. It is a great honor for me to recognize these employers.”



ESGR received 1,626 nominations for this prestigious award for employers throughout the 50 states, Guam-CNMI, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and District of Columbia. The recipients distinguished themselves by going far beyond the requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, or USERRA, to support their National Guard and Reserve employees. Many offered enhanced pay and benefit packages, flexible scheduling, generous leave policies and pre- and post- deployment support. In addition, they implemented robust training to equip human resource professionals and managers to support their organization’s military serving employees; stayed connected to deployed employees by sending care packages and took care of their employees’ families during deployments by assisting with household repairs, including them in company functions, or providing financial assistance.

This year's Freedom Award recipients will be formally recognized by their ESGR representatives in their states.



The 2025 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award Recipients with their city, state, and nominator’s military branch:



Cox Enterprises

Atlanta, Georgia Army National Guard

GE Aerospace

West Chester, Ohio Army Reserve

GM Financial

Fort Worth, Texas Army National Guard

Honeywell Aerospace Technologies

Minneapolis, Minnesota Marine Corps Reserve

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Neenah, Wisconsin Army National Guard

Anchorage Fire Department

Anchorage, Alaska Army National Guard

Coppell Independent School District

Coppell, Texas Marine Corps Reserve

Hendersonville Police Department

Hendersonville, Tennessee Army National Guard

Metropolitan Airports Commission

Minneapolis, Minnesota Air Force Reserve

Mike Monroney

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Air Force Reserve

Air Aviation

Allen, Texas Army National Guard

Art C. Klein Construction Inc.

Colorado Springs, Colorado Army Reserve

Boyd Jones

Omaha, Nebraska Marine Corps Reserve

Graham Construction

Des Moines, Iowa Air National Guard

MI Technical Solutions

Chesapeake, Virginia Army National Guard



For more information about the Freedom Award, visit www.FreedomAward.mil. To learn more about ESGR, a program of the Defense Family Office, visit www.ESGR.mil.



About ESGR

ESGR is a Department of Defense office that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. It also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between Service members and their employers.

