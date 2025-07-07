Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ESGR Announces 2025 Secretary of Defense Freedom Award Recipients

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2025

    Story by Eric Ritter 

    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

    WASHINGTON – The Department of Defense is pleased to announce the 15 recipients of the 2025 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award--the highest U.S. government honor to employers for support of National Guard and Reserve employees.

    The recipients include small and large private and public sector employers nominated by a National Guard or Reserve Component Service member employed in their organization. Celebrating its 30th year, the Freedom Award began in 1996 under the auspices of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve to recognize exceptional employer support, with 370 honorees to date.

    “On behalf of the Department of Defense, congratulations to the 2025 Employer Support Freedom Award recipients as we mark the 30th year of this highly coveted recognition,” said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. “As a former member of the National Guard, I deeply appreciate everything these employers do for our National Guardsmen, our Reservists, and their families. Employer support is just as important today as it was over 50 years ago when our nation transitioned to an All-Volunteer force. Without the unfaltering support of employers like this year’s recipients, the men and women of the National Guard and Reserve would not be able to fulfill their vital missions in support of our nation’s defense and security. It is a great honor for me to recognize these employers.”

    ESGR received 1,626 nominations for this prestigious award for employers throughout the 50 states, Guam-CNMI, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and District of Columbia. The recipients distinguished themselves by going far beyond the requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, or USERRA, to support their National Guard and Reserve employees. Many offered enhanced pay and benefit packages, flexible scheduling, generous leave policies and pre- and post- deployment support. In addition, they implemented robust training to equip human resource professionals and managers to support their organization’s military serving employees; stayed connected to deployed employees by sending care packages and took care of their employees’ families during deployments by assisting with household repairs, including them in company functions, or providing financial assistance.
    This year's Freedom Award recipients will be formally recognized by their ESGR representatives in their states.

    The 2025 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award Recipients with their city, state, and nominator’s military branch:

    Cox Enterprises
    Atlanta, Georgia Army National Guard
    GE Aerospace
    West Chester, Ohio Army Reserve
    GM Financial
    Fort Worth, Texas Army National Guard
    Honeywell Aerospace Technologies
    Minneapolis, Minnesota Marine Corps Reserve
    Kimberly-Clark Corporation
    Neenah, Wisconsin Army National Guard
    Anchorage Fire Department
    Anchorage, Alaska Army National Guard
    Coppell Independent School District
    Coppell, Texas Marine Corps Reserve
    Hendersonville Police Department
    Hendersonville, Tennessee Army National Guard
    Metropolitan Airports Commission
    Minneapolis, Minnesota Air Force Reserve
    Mike Monroney
    Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Air Force Reserve
    Air Aviation
    Allen, Texas Army National Guard
    Art C. Klein Construction Inc.
    Colorado Springs, Colorado Army Reserve
    Boyd Jones
    Omaha, Nebraska Marine Corps Reserve
    Graham Construction
    Des Moines, Iowa Air National Guard
    MI Technical Solutions
    Chesapeake, Virginia Army National Guard

    For more information about the Freedom Award, visit www.FreedomAward.mil. To learn more about ESGR, a program of the Defense Family Office, visit www.ESGR.mil.

    About ESGR
    ESGR is a Department of Defense office that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. It also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between Service members and their employers.
    ###

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 14:04
    Story ID: 542132
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESGR Announces 2025 Secretary of Defense Freedom Award Recipients, by Eric Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ESGR #USERRA #SECDEF #SECDEFAWARD #SECRETARYOFDEFENSE #ESFA #FREEDOMAWARD #USNAVYRESERVE #NAVYRESER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download