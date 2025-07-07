ESGR Announces 2025 Secretary of Defense Freedom Award Recipients

WASHINGTON – The Department of Defense is pleased to announce the 15 recipients of the 2025 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award--the highest U.S. government honor to employers for support of National Guard and Reserve employees.
The recipients include small and large private and public sector employers nominated by a National Guard or Reserve Component Service member employed in their organization. Celebrating its 30th year, the Freedom Award began in 1996 under the auspices of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve to recognize exceptional employer support, with 370 honorees to date.
“On behalf of the Department of Defense, congratulations to the 2025 Employer Support Freedom Award recipients as we mark the 30th year of this highly coveted recognition,” said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. “As a former member of the National Guard, I deeply appreciate everything these employers do for our National Guardsmen, our Reservists, and their families. Employer support is just as important today as it was over 50 years ago when our nation transitioned to an All-Volunteer force. Without the unfaltering support of employers like this year’s recipients, the men and women of the National Guard and Reserve would not be able to fulfill their vital missions in support of our nation’s defense and security. It is a great honor for me to recognize these employers.”
ESGR received 1,626 nominations for this prestigious award for employers throughout the 50 states, Guam-CNMI, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and District of Columbia. The recipients distinguished themselves by going far beyond the requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, or USERRA, to support their National Guard and Reserve employees. Many offered enhanced pay and benefit packages, flexible scheduling, generous leave policies and pre- and post- deployment support. In addition, they implemented robust training to equip human resource professionals and managers to support their organization’s military serving employees; stayed connected to deployed employees by sending care packages and took care of their employees’ families during deployments by assisting with household repairs, including them in company functions, or providing financial assistance.
This year's Freedom Award recipients will be formally recognized by their ESGR representatives in their states.
The 2025 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award Recipients with their city, state, and nominator’s military branch:
Cox Enterprises
Atlanta, Georgia Army National Guard
GE Aerospace
West Chester, Ohio Army Reserve
GM Financial
Fort Worth, Texas Army National Guard
Honeywell Aerospace Technologies
Minneapolis, Minnesota Marine Corps Reserve
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Neenah, Wisconsin Army National Guard
Anchorage Fire Department
Anchorage, Alaska Army National Guard
Coppell Independent School District
Coppell, Texas Marine Corps Reserve
Hendersonville Police Department
Hendersonville, Tennessee Army National Guard
Metropolitan Airports Commission
Minneapolis, Minnesota Air Force Reserve
Mike Monroney
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Air Force Reserve
Air Aviation
Allen, Texas Army National Guard
Art C. Klein Construction Inc.
Colorado Springs, Colorado Army Reserve
Boyd Jones
Omaha, Nebraska Marine Corps Reserve
Graham Construction
Des Moines, Iowa Air National Guard
MI Technical Solutions
Chesapeake, Virginia Army National Guard
For more information about the Freedom Award, visit www.FreedomAward.mil. To learn more about ESGR, a program of the Defense Family Office, visit www.ESGR.mil.
About ESGR
ESGR is a Department of Defense office that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. It also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between Service members and their employers.
