Army Reserve leader honors past sacrifice at Pearl Harbor

MANHATTAN, N.Y. - Service members and civilians gathered to commemorate the 83rd anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor during a wreath-laying ceremony Dec. 7 here at the Intrepid Museum.



Brig. Gen. Daniel Hershkowitz, deputy commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, served as keynote speaker for the event.



“Eighty-three years ago this day, on a ‘date which will live in infamy,’ U.S. military forces stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, came under attack,” Hershkowitz said.



“That fateful day brought our country into the Second World War and forced 11 million of America’s ‘Greatest Generation’ to put their lives on hold, say goodbye to their loved ones, and sail east and west from this nation’s shores to face a two-pronged enemy attack on our freedom and way of life,” he continued.



During the attack, more than 2,400 American were killed and nearly 1,300 were wounded. Nearly 190 military aircraft and nine naval vessels were destroyed, with an additional 159 aircraft and 21 ships damaged. The battleship Arizona exploded after its forward magazine was hit by an enemy shell.





“The sacrifices made by these service members more than eight decades ago foreshadowed the sacrifices being made every day by U.S. service members in defense of our freedoms,” Hershkowitz said. “Their legacy of proud and honorable service lives on within the brave men and women who continue to volunteer to wear the uniform.”



The event was highlighted by the placing of a memorial wreath in the Hudson River.



“Veterans throughout our nation’s history have earned our undying gratitude, and we will never forget their sacrifices,” Hershkowitz said. “We honor all who have answered the call to serve.”



To learn more about the Intrepid Museum, visit https://www.intrepidmuseum.org/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.07.2025 13:24 Story ID: 542128 Location: MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve leader honors past sacrifice at Pearl Harbor, by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.