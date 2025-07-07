Ebbing ANGB hosts ribbon-cutting for new international F-35 training facilities

Photo By Senior Airman Abigail Duell | U.S. Air Force Col. Dave Skalicky, 33rd Fighter Wing commander, middle, Chief Master...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Abigail Duell | U.S. Air Force Col. Dave Skalicky, 33rd Fighter Wing commander, middle, Chief Master Sgt. Kelvin Hatcher, 33rd FW command chief, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Kieth Scott, 19th Air Force command chief, right, cut the ribbon at the Foreign Military Sales training and support facilities opening ceremony at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Sept. 20, 2024. They were joined by senior representatives from the city of Fort Smith and the Arkansas Air National Guard in front of the F-35 static displays, marking the beginning of a new era of international training and cooperation at Ebbing ANGB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abigail Duell) see less | View Image Page

Military and community leaders gathered at Ebbing Air National Guard Base for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of new facilities which enable Early Operating Capability for international F-35 pilot training through the Foreign Military Sales program, Sept. 20, 2024. The event signifies Ebbing’s readiness to execute both FMS pilot training and key U.S. Air Force missions.

The ceremony underscored the collaborative efforts between the Air Education and Training Command, the 33rd Fighter Wing, the Arkansas Air National Guard, the local Fort Smith community, and international partners. The base is now positioned to train allied pilots, with Poland as one of the first nations to participate in the program.

The completion of the beddown project, which included the construction of flight-line operations facilities, maintenance hangars, and pilot briefing rooms, ensures Ebbing ANGB is fully equipped to support the advanced F-35 platform.

During the ceremony, Lt. Gen. Brian S. Robinson, AETC commander, spoke about the importance of Ebbing ANGB’s role in shaping the future of international pilot training.

“This ceremony marks the completion of critical support facilities which will enable Early Operating Capability for the establishment of the F-35 Foreign Military Sales Pilot Training Center, right here, at Ebbing Air National Guard Base,” said Robinson. “Today, Ebbing Air National Guard Base is officially open for F-35 business. We are ready to train our international partners on the world’s most advanced fighter jet. The work that’s been done here, from the construction to the partnerships formed, sets the foundation for decades of global collaboration and air superiority.”

Operated by the 33rd FW during a two-week Agile Combat Employment exercise, two F-35 aircraft stood behind the stage as a symbol of the base’s new capabilities. These jets, part of the exercise designed to prove Ebbing is mission-ready, returned to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, immediately after the ceremony.

Col. Nicholas Ihde, commander of the newly activated 85th Fighter Group, which oversees the on-site FMS standup coordination and tasks in advance of flying operations, expressed his enthusiasm about the base’s future role in both U.S. and allied pilot training.

“This moment launches a new chapter for Ebbing and the 85th Fighter Group,” said Ihde. “With the arrival of our Polish pilots as early as next month, we are ready to train the next generation of fighter pilots and allied partners, ensuring they have the skills and knowledge needed to maintain air dominance.”

The local community is prepared to support Ebbing ANGB FMS operations.

"To our military partners, your confidence in Fort Smith is a testament to our strong partnership and dedication toward maintaining the nation's security," said George McGill, mayor of Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Tom Cotton, Arkansas senator, also attended the ceremony and spoke on the long-term significance of Ebbing ANGB’s mission for national security and economic growth.

"We will once again hear the sound of freedom in the skies from right here in Arkansas", said Cotton. "We are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies through Ebbing's operations to enhance the security of our nation. Additionally, this base will bring amazing economic opportunities to the state [of Arkansas] for decades to come with jobs, businesses, and more."

With the ceremony complete, the first international pilots are expected to begin training at Ebbing ANGB later this year, making it a hub for the 33rd FW’s international F-35 training operations and a key player in U.S. National Defense Strategy.