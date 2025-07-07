Multi-capable air transportation Airmen keep the mission moving at GTMO

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – An overlooked aspect of Joint Task Force Southern Guard’s effectiveness is a small team of air transportation Airmen who ensure the seamless flow of all cargo going in and out of the island.

For nearly three months, the aerial porters, affectionately referred to as the “Port Dawgs” have operated out of Guantanamo Bay in support of the Department of Defense’s commitment to assist the Department of Homeland Security in achieving 100 percent operational control of the United States border.

“It’s an interesting adjustment from a traditional aerial port,” said Tech. Sgt. Erumena Otovo, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the air transportation team. “But my team is very flexible and has quickly adjusted to the substantial differences that come with working in a Joint Task Force and collaborating with contracting entities to complete day to day operations.”

The team assists the JTF-SG by advising on current and future air operations, assisting contracted airfield personnel and ensuring flight safety through joint inspections qualifications.

“We arrived on short-notice orders with minimal information, yet quickly adapted to the mission on the ground,” Otovo said. “Without prior notice, we were required to perform tasks outside our career field to include aircraft marshalling, prepping the airfield, securing equipment and recently learning to fight fires. Our flexibility allowed us to successfully support the mission from day one.”

A key part of that success means fostering a multicable Airmen mindset. As the team lead, Otovo ensures his Airmen receive the training they need to effectively support the JTF-SG.

The Port Dawgs participated in aircraft fire-extinguisher training with the Guantanamo Bay Fire Department, an exercise not usually required for aerial porters. However, when operating in an expeditionary environment, a multi-capable Airmen can make all the difference in an emergency situation.

As part of their multi-capable training, the team learned how to identify and properly use flight line fire extinguishers on various types of fires. They also received instruction on the nomenclature and functions of firefighting systems used by the Guantanamo Bay Fire Department.

“I think that training boosted my confidence in being helpful during an emergency,” said Senior Airman Christian Canales, an aerial porter assigned to Joint Task Force Southern Guard. “While I’m not a qualified firefighter, I’m able to mitigate additional risks.”

Canales said one of the most memorable aspects of the deployment has been working as part of a small, diverse team of six, a stark contrast to traditional aerial port operations which typically divide specialized work among multiple flights of 12 to 50 Airmen.

“Success for my team means continuous training to become more effective in supporting JTF-SG,” Otovo said. “It’s also about equipping my Airmen with the tools and qualifications that make them valuable assets to any mission they support.”