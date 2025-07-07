Summers Assumes Command of USAARL

The Fort Rucker community welcomed Col. Thomas A. Summers as U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory commander, and bid farewell to outgoing commander, Col. Matthew H. Hoefer, during a Change of Command ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum June 25, 2025. Maj. Gen. Paula C. Lodi, U.S. Army Medical Research & Development Command and Defense Health Agency Director for Research and Development commander, welcomed attendees and thanked family members for their support. “What USAARL does is truly important, groundbreaking and impressive,” Lodi said. “The audience in attendance is a testament to that.” Lodi recognized senior leaders not only from across the Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, but also Army Futures Command, other MRDC laboratories, and the surrounding community. She said Summers brings a wealth of medical expertise to USAARL and described him as a transformational leader. “He is known for his rare combination of strengths in strategic planning and operations,” Lodi said. “In addition to being a highly accomplished, highly intelligent, and extremely capable leader, Tom has an innate ability to make all things fun, which is why he is a welcome addition to every assignment.” Summers arrives at USAARL from his most recent duty position as the Assistant Chief of Staff, Support Operation, Medical Readiness Command East and Chief Medical Officer, Defense Health Network East. Among his previous assignments, he served as a Staff Pathologist, Hematopathologist, Pathology Residency Program Faculty, Director of Immunohistochemistry Section, and Director of the Murtha Cancer Center Biobank at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center; Brigade Surgeon, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, Camp Casey, ROK; Medical School Faculty, Uniformed Services University; Chief, Department of Pathology, Fort Belvoir Community Hospital; Command Surgeon and Senior Medical Officer, United States Army Cadet Command; and Chief Surgeon, Army Recovery Care Program, MEDCOM G-3/5/7. Summers is a board certified Anatomic and Clinical Pathologist with subspecialty board certification in Hematopathology. He is a Fellow of College of American Pathologists. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Southern Illinois University, a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, and is completing a Master of Health Professions Education from the University of Illinois Chicago. Summers is a member of the College of American Pathologists International Accreditation Committee. Summers has been awarded multiple awards and decorations throughout his career plus the Expert Field Medical Badge, the Flight Surgeon Badge, and the Parachutist’s Badge. He welcomed and thanked attendees, family, soldiers, and those who participated in the Change of Command ceremony and made it possible. “Every day,” Summers said as he addressed the USAARL staff, “your research saves lives, improves readiness, and ensures our servicemembers have the best possible protection as they carry out their missions. As we look to the future, I am committed to building upon the strong foundation laid by those who came before me,” he said. “We will continue to foster a culture of scientific rigor, innovation, and teamwork. We will remain agile and responsive to the evolving needs of Army aviation and the broader medical community. Above all, we will never lose sight of our mission,” Summers concluded. Lodi praised Hoefer’s service to the Army and aeromedical research as he prepares to transition to his next assignment as the Medical Corps, Deputy Corps Chief, at Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Va. “As commander, Matt not only led the team to advance USAARL’s mission,” Lodi said, “but also guided the organization through a period of significant transformation and change that accompanied MRDC’s alignment with the Defense Health Agency.” Lodi said Hoefer “is recognized for his calmness under pressure and his forward-thinking management style, as well as his ability to unite diverse teams. Your ability to drive progress will be an asset in your upcoming assignments” Lodi said. “This lab’s future is bright because of your focus on delivering whatever the DOD needs to make our warriors safer, more lethal and more capable on the battlefield,” Hoefer said in a farewell message to USAARL. “Keep innovating, keep looking for new ways to support our teammates, and keep up this great USAARL culture.” Hoefer asked the USAARL staff to stand for a moment during the ceremony. “Continue to fight for the opportunities that make Army aviation more lethal, accelerate us into autonomy and save American warriors,” Hoefer challenged the USAARL staff. “Your work has been essential for aviators over the past 60 years and I’m excited to see what you deliver for Army aviation in the future,” Hoefer said. Prior to the ceremony, Lodi presented Hoefer with a Legion of Merit medal for his accomplishments during his service at USAARL.

