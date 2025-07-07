Fort Buchanan Celebrates Independence Day; Citizens Take Advantage of the Occasion to Join the Army

Photo By David Hernandez | Thousands of people, including military personnel and families, gathered at the U.S....... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | Thousands of people, including military personnel and families, gathered at the U.S. Army’s home in the Caribbean, July 5 to celebrate the 249th anniversary of the United States' Independence. The event was filled with music, crafts, food, military vehicle displays, and other attractions. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO— Thousands of people, including military personnel and families, gathered at the U.S. Army’s home in the Caribbean, July 5 to celebrate the 249th anniversary of the United States' Independence. The event was filled with music, crafts, food, military vehicle displays, and other attractions.



Col. John D. Samples, the commanding officer of Fort Buchanan, welcomed the participants.



"Thank you all for celebrating with us. Today, we pay our respects to those who fought for independence, to those who challenged the status quo in pursuit of justice, to those who continue working tirelessly for a more perfect union, and to those who currently risk their lives to preserve our freedoms and the achievements we have made so far, including thousands of soldiers from Puerto Rico," Samples said.



Throughout the afternoon, attendees enjoyed various musical performances. However, the lively atmosphere transitioned to a solemn moment when a group of young Puerto Ricans from different towns took the oath of enlistment in the United States Army in front of the audience.



Siblings Alayah and Anthony Delgado Quiñones, from Rio Piedras, were among the young citizens who enlisted.



“Our parents always spoke positively about military service. My father always wanted to be in the Army but couldn’t be due to health reasons. Today, I'm beginning my career in the Army, and I honor his desire to serve in uniform,” said Alayah, a 19-year-old architectural engineering student at the Interamerican University of Bayamón.



For her brother Anthony, 21, the decision to enlist in the Army represents both personal and professional development.



“I've always been interested in serving in the military. While studying Business Administration at the Bayamón Inter-University, joining the Reserves will provide me with growth experiences that will make me a better professional once I graduate,” Anthony said proudly.



A fireworks display followed the military swearing-in ceremony.



While other Fourth of July celebrations took place across the island, the event at Fort Buchanan held special significance. It was the United States Army that achieved independence for the new republic in 1776 after an arduous eight-year military struggle against Great Britain.



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. The installation serves as a readiness enhancement platform, ensuring military personnel are prepared for deployment anytime, anywhere. Currently, hundreds of soldiers from Fort Buchanan-based units are deployed in Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.