Rota Recognized for Excellence Achieving Highest Level of Cybersecurity Protection

ROTA, Spain (June 2, 2025) – In a landmark accomplishment that underscores an enduring commitment to cybersecurity and warfighter readiness, the Information Management Department (IMD) of U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Rota has earned the highest possible cybersecurity compliance rating, Maturity Level (ML) 4, following a rigorous assessment by the Cybersecurity Health and Readiness Inspection Program (CHIRP) within the Defense Health Agency (DHA). This elite designation places the hospital among an exclusive cadre of high-performing military treatment facilities (MTFs), becoming only the 4th MTF within the Defense Health Network-Europe and the 8th Navy MTF across the enterprise to achieve this level of cybersecurity maturity.



Earning an ML 4 designation requires expertly managed cybersecurity operations and processes. This means the organization has measured and controlled cybersecurity activities; its systems are data-driven with quantitative performance improvement objectives that are predictable and aligned to all Department of Defense and Defense Health Agency (DHA) guidance, as well as industry best practices.



The IMD team led a months-long, all-hands effort to prepare for the assessment, executing enhanced security protocols, comprehensive system hardening, user education, and remediation of vulnerabilities across the hospital’s digital ecosystem. Their work ensures that health information systems remain secure in the face of evolving cyber threats while maintaining seamless support to operational missions.



“This level of cybersecurity readiness doesn’t happen overnight,” said Lt. Willie Williams, the Information Management Department Head. “It’s the product of disciplined planning, enterprise collaboration, and an uncompromising standard of excellence in protecting our network and the mission it supports.”



The hospital’s strong cybersecurity posture not only protects patient data and medical systems, it directly enables warfighter readiness. By safeguarding the digital infrastructure that supports healthcare delivery, USNH Rota ensures continuity of care during real-world contingencies, keeping service members medically prepared to operate in any environment.



Strategically positioned on the Iberian Peninsula, the hospital plays a critical role in defending, restoring, and elevating the health of warfighters and their families. USNH Rota provides ready, reliable care to 8,400 service members and their families.



For more information on USNH Rota and its mission, visit www.rota.tricare.mil (http://www.rota.tricare.mil/).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2025 Date Posted: 07.07.2025 09:15 Story ID: 542107 Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 42 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rota Recognized for Excellence Achieving Highest Level of Cybersecurity Protection, by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.