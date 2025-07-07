U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service to Formalize Cooperation on Infrastructure Development

NEW YORK – On July 10, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division (USACE NAD) and Ukraine’s State Special Transport Service (SSTS) will formally sign a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) during the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 in Rome that establishes a framework for long-term collaboration in infrastructure development.



This agreement marks a significant milestone in a bilateral relationship that has been steadily cultivated over the past two years through technical exchanges and joint planning efforts. The MOC outlines a ten-year partnership that will focus on cooperation and information exchange across a broad range of activities, including engineering and construction services, program and workforce development, environmental sustainability, and the reconstruction and maintenance of critical infrastructure.



“This memorandum reflects more than a commitment on paper—it’s the product of two years of partnership, coordination, and mutual respect,” said USACE NAD Commanding General and Division Engineer Brig. Gen. John Lloyd. “Through this agreement, we reaffirm our commitment to cooperate with the SSTS in support of Ukraine’s recovery and resilience, leveraging the breadth of the Corps’ engineering and technical expertise.”



"I extend my sincere gratitude to our American partners for their fruitful and profound cooperation, which has enabled us to reach this important milestone – the signing of the memorandum," said Major Gen. Oleksandr Yakovets, Head of the Administration of the State Special Transport Service of Ukraine. "This document marks not the conclusion of our cooperation, but the beginning of a new, institutional phase of partnership – one that will enhance Ukraine’s capabilities in reconstruction, protection, and defense. Together, we are building a foundation grounded in shared values and strengthened by practical experience.”



Authorized under U.S. law (33 USC 2323a), the MOC allows the Corps to provide expert support and advisory services at the request of the Government of Ukraine. While the MOC itself does not create legal or financial obligations, it serves as a strategic framework for collaborative efforts moving forward.



The MOC also reinforces shared priorities in workforce planning, risk management, and policy guidance, and affirms both nations’ commitment to sustainable, secure, and resilient infrastructure development in Ukraine’s ongoing recovery efforts.



