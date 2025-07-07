DEVCOM welcomes new commanding general on path through Army transformation

Photo By Greg Newswanger | Brig. Gen. Robert Born, the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or...... read more read more Photo By Greg Newswanger | Brig. Gen. Robert Born, the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, incoming commanding general, center, receives the DEVCOM colors from Lt. Gen. Miles Brown, the Army Futures Command deputy commanding general, June 27, 2025, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. Born previously served as the Deputy Commanding General (Maneuver) for 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Jeff Elkins) see less | View Image Page

Brig. Gen. Robert Born assumed command of U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, from Maj. Gen. John Cushing June 27, 2025, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



“I want to thank Lt. Gen. Miles Brown and Gen. James Rainey for entrusting me with this extremely important mission and command,” Born said. “I am truly honored.”



Cushing, who will next serve as the Army Futures Command, or AFC, chief of staff, prioritized empowering the workforce to deliver the best technologies to Soldiers.



“There are so many amazing people in this organization,” he said. “The quality of the civilian workforce has just been simply amazing. Listening to them talk about what they do and seeing the depth of knowledge they have, they really are so talented, and the Soldiers that work in the command are critical in terms of providing feedback to our scientists and engineers.”



Born, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, previously served as the Deputy Commanding General (Maneuver) and the Deputy Commanding General (Support) of 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas.



He takes charge of DEVCOM on the cusp of a merger between AFC and U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, or TRADOC, as part of the Army Transformation Initiative which will deliver critical warfighting capabilities and optimize force structures.



“To my DEVCOM teammates, I am honored and excited to join your ranks at this decisive time in our Army’s history,” Born said. “We have a critical mission, and I am dedicated to providing the best leadership I can. We will ensure that our Soldiers have a decisive advantage on the next battlefield, and I cannot think of a more honorable calling.”



During the ceremony, presiding officer Lt. Gen. Miles Brown, the Army Futures Command deputy commanding general and former DEVCOM commanding general, spoke to the scope and scale of the DEVCOM mission and highlighted DEVCOM's motto, Pro Futuro, or Fight for the Future. He challenged Born to lead as an expert and to continue pushing DEVCOM to fight for the future on behalf of the Soldiers who will depend on the technologies developed by the command.



Born wrapped up the ceremony in a similar way to how Cushing started it: acknowledging the DEVCOM workforce.



“I have been so impressed with the skill, professionalism and commitment of the DEVCOM team, and I am proud to move forward as the DEVCOM commander.”