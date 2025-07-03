NORAD RESPONDS TO AIRSPACE VIOLATION OF TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTION OVER BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY

Photo By Michael Sparks | An F-15 fighter jet from the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing,...... read more read more Photo By Michael Sparks | An F-15 fighter jet from the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing, Detachment 1, intercepted a simulated Temporary Flight Restriction violator during a demonstration near Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida, March 26, 2025. The exercise, coordinated with a Civil Air Patrol Cessna, highlighted the importance of TFR compliance and the teamwork and precision of NORAD pilots tasked with protecting North American airspace. see less | View Image Page

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) aircraft intercepted a second general aviation aircraft that violated Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) airspace over Bedminster, New Jersey. This morning’s intercept, followed by two later TFR violations, brings the total to 11 unauthorized incursions into restricted airspace this weekend.

The civilian aircraft violated the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) at approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The aircraft was safely escorted out of the area by NORAD aircraft.

“NORAD and the FAA aim to keep the skies over America safe, with close attention paid to areas with Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR) to ensure flight safety, national security, and the security of the President,” said Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, NORAD and US Northern Command. “TFR procedures are mandatory, and the excessive number of TFR violations this weekend indicates some civil aviators are not reading Notice to Airmen, or NOTAMs, before each flight as required by the FAA. NORAD armed fighter aircraft will intercept and guide offending aircraft out of the TFR. Should the pilot of an aircraft happen to find itself intercepted by either fighters or helicopters, they should immediately come up on frequency 121.5 or 243.0 and turn around to reverse course until receiving additional instructions on one of those frequencies.”

General aviation pilots are reminded to verify all Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) and Fly Informed before every flight; in the instance of the Bedminster, New Jersey region, specifically FAA NOTAMs 1353, 1358, 2246 and 2247.

Pilots can access the most up-to-date information published by the FAA at https://tfr.faa.gov/.

NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats. The identification and monitoring of the civilian aircraft demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada.

For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/

