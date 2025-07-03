USS America Celebrates the 82nd Birthday of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 at Sea

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 (VMFA 242) also known as the “Bats”, with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), have a long-standing history, ranging from taking part in the Battle of Iwo Jima, providing support in Operation Iraqi Freedom, to more recently winning the Robert M. Hanson award for Marine Fighter Attack Squadron of the Year. July 1, 2025, they celebrated the 82nd birthday of the squadron with a flyover of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), commemorating the past and looking forward for what is to come in the future of the squadron.



“To know that our squadron history starts at a pivotal point in not just in Marine Corps history, not just U.S. military history, not just United States history, but world history,” said Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, Air Combat Element Powerline Chief, GySgt Aaron Olson. “We were activated, and started the fight right away and that stands out to me because that is part of the mentality VMFA 242 has.”



The squadron known now as VMFA-242 initially started as a torpedo squadron known as Marine Torpedo Bombing Squadron 242 (VMTB-242) during World War II, participating in the Battle of Saipan, Battle of Tinian, and lastly the Battle of Iwo Jima. Shortly after the end of World War II, the squadron would be deactivated in November 23, 1945.



“There are only two things that have remained the same over all these years and that is the numerical designator 242 and the word Marine,” said Senior Enlisted Leader of VMFA 242, Sgt. Maj. Mark Mangio. “We were a Marine torpedo bombing squadron in the beginning and 82 years later, we are Marine Fighter Attack Squadron, and you will see the designator has evolved, but only those two remain the same.”



One thing that has come to define the Marines of the 242 squadron from the beginning, continuing into today, is the camaraderie and interconnectedness of each and every person attached to it. Working together day in and day out, they grow closer to each other to make the squadron a family with the ability to overcome anything together.



“My favorite part about being a Bat is definitely the camaraderie because there are a lot of good people in VMFA 242,” said Powerline Mechanic for Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, LCpl. James Miller.



As a squadron, the Marines of 242 train and work hard to make sure that their skills are sharp and lethal as ever, especially as one of the two permanently forward deployed F-35B Marine Fighter Attack Squadrons. Alongside their sister squadron, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, the Bats are vital to rapid response should the call ever be made in the Pacific region.



“I think we are the tip of the spear because with us being forward deployed, it means everyone trusts us to be the first one to respond to anything that happens,” Miller said, “Our mission on the USS America is to be a deterrent to any adversaries, show them what we are made of, and make them think twice.”



Over time, the squadron’s identity has shifted from the historical beginnings of World War II to a more modern purpose that has been tasked to them in current day, yet they remain rooted in the privilege of being the Marines that represent one of the mightiest squadrons there are. As Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 celebrates their birthday on the first of July, they take pride and honor in observing their rich history and look forward to the expanding future that lays ahead of the squadron and the many future Marines to come that will all call each other Bats in the ever growing family that is VMFA 242.



“The pilots are of the highest pedigree, very well trained, very well educated, and our Marines are some of the most qualified and intelligent you can find in the Marine Corps,” Mangio said. “The position that I am entrusted with as senior enlisted leader [of VMFA 242], I consider an accomplishment of a lifetime, and the fact that I am trusted to take care of this squadron, I would say there is no other comparison.”

