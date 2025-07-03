Photo Story: Invasive species working group holds 2025 event at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Monroe County (Wis.) Invasive Species Working Group meet at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Monroe County (Wis.) Invasive Species Working Group meet at Fort McCoy, Wis., on June 26, 2025, as part of a field day for the group. The group holds the field day annually in June at Fort McCoy. This year, the event was held at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area and Pine View Campground. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Monroe County (Wis.) Invasive Species Working Group meet at Fort McCoy, Wis., on June 26, 2025, as part of a field day for the group.



The group holds the field day annually in June at Fort McCoy.



This year, the event was held at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area and Pine View Campground.



More than 40 people participated in this event that included briefings about invasive species and how to control them, and updates from landowners currently fighting invasive species on their lands, and more. It also included field examples of invasive plants as well as discussions on how to best curb the spread of invasive species.



Event coordinators included personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB), the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR), and others. The group is a cooperative effort led by Monroe County Land Conservation, WDNR Forestry, Fort McCoy, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and other agencies.



