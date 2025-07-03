Palauan Marine Returns Home for Koa Moana 25

Photo By Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nimwes Masang, a legal services specialist and Palauan...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nimwes Masang, a legal services specialist and Palauan native with Headquarters and Services Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo with his family after returning home as part of Koa Moana 25 in Palau, June 21, 2025. Koa Moana 25 is an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that strengthens established relationships, bolsters theater security cooperation, and enhances the resilience of our allies and partners through community outreach, medical and civic assistance, infrastructure improvement projects, and key leader exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy) see less | View Image Page

Palau, a tropical archipelago in the Western Pacific Ocean, is composed of over 340 islands and renowned for its stunning biodiversity and rich cultural heritage. Like the bridges that connect its islands, Palau’s culture thrives on interconnected communities, where extended families and neighbors form a tight-knit network of collective support and shared traditions.

Lance Cpl. Nimwes Masang, a native Palauan and legal services specialist with 1st Marine Logistics Group, has returned home to Palau as part of Koa Moana 25, an annual partnership in the Indo-Pacific region. As a Palauan Marine, Masang serves as a key liaison for Koa Moana 25. With an inherent cultural knowledge and established personal connections within Palau, Masang bridges the gap between the local community and the Marines and sailors with Koa Moana, making an invaluable impact on the mission.

“Coming back to Palau as a United States Marine has given me a new sense of pride and identity,” Masang said. His transformation is evident to those around him. “Since coming back, some people barely recognize me, and while it sounds funny to say, I look to it as a testament to how the Marine Corps has shaped and changed me into a better person.”

“I’m just so proud of him, and we are all incredibly happy that he is home,” said Masang’s mother, Kathy Masang. Not long after he arrived in Palau, Masang’s family gathered to celebrate his return. The interactions between Masang and his loved ones flowed as if no time had passed since their last gathering, reflecting the family’s steadfast love and support for him.

Masang’s father, Starsky Masang, beamed with pride, saying, “I’m very proud he’s a Marine, just like his older brother.” His older brother, Martin Orrukem, and uncle, Joe Techur, both prior Marines, shared stories with Masang throughout his childhood, inspiring him to follow in their footsteps. Ultimately, Masang enlisted in honor of his grandmother, Changeina Nimwes Masang, who was “instrumental” in his upbringing and encouraged a life of service.

After reflecting on the parallels between his heritage and his service, Masang said, “Palauan culture and the Marine Corps are both rooted in a sense of loyalty and tackling challenges as a unit. The values I learned growing up in Palau have helped me develop into the Marine I am today.” For Koa Moana 25, Masang not only serves his country but also bridges his Palauan heritage with his role as a Marine, strengthening the ties between his home and the United States.

