    Photo Story: Hundreds attend Clydesdales visit to Fort McCoy, Part 1

    Hundreds attend Clydesdales visit to Fort McCoy; parade held at Pine View Campground

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Community members participate in the Clydesdales Parade and Show on June 29, 2025, at

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Hundreds of people visited Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground on June 29 to take part in the Clydesdales Parade and Show at the campground for the installation community and campground guests.

    The Clydesdales are the famous Budweiser Clydesdales. The team of horses and staff and equipment set up on a campground perimeter road not far from the campground office and then held a show for the visitors on how they set up the wagon and how each Clydesdale is connected to the wagon.

    Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) led the installation’s effort to hold the parade event at the installation. The Clydesdales were in the area for another event in Tomah, Wis., and it worked out that the team could also be part of an event at Fort McCoy, DFMWR officials said.

    The event was also held with support of the Folds of Honor organization.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 18:51
    Story ID: 542081
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: Hundreds attend Clydesdales visit to Fort McCoy, Part 1, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

