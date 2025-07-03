Photo Story: Hundreds attend Clydesdales visit to Fort McCoy, Part 1

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Community members participate in the Clydesdales Parade and Show on June 29, 2025, at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Community members participate in the Clydesdales Parade and Show on June 29, 2025, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Clydesdales are the famous Budweiser Clydesdales. The team of horses and staff and equipment set up on a campground perimeter road not far from the campground office and then held a show for the visitors on how they set up the wagon and how each Clydesdale is connected to the wagon. The show was followed with a parade with the horses through the campground loops. Fort McCoy's Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organized the event that saw hundreds attend. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Hundreds of people visited Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground on June 29 to take part in the Clydesdales Parade and Show at the campground for the installation community and campground guests.



The Clydesdales are the famous Budweiser Clydesdales. The team of horses and staff and equipment set up on a campground perimeter road not far from the campground office and then held a show for the visitors on how they set up the wagon and how each Clydesdale is connected to the wagon.



Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) led the installation’s effort to hold the parade event at the installation. The Clydesdales were in the area for another event in Tomah, Wis., and it worked out that the team could also be part of an event at Fort McCoy, DFMWR officials said.



The event was also held with support of the Folds of Honor organization.



