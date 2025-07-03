Navy Claims Sixth Straight Football Victory Over Army

The U.S. Naval Academy is celebrating Navy's historic sixth straight win over Army after a 38-3 victory in the 108th Army-Navy football game, held in Baltimore Dec. 1.

It's been a season for the records for the Midshipmen, who now claim ownership of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for a sixth year. This is the first time in the history of the game that either academy has won six straight games.

Navy now heads into their fifth straight bowl game 8-4, including a triumphant victory over Notre Dame, Navy's first defeat of the Fighting Irish since Roger Staubach was a Midshipman 43 years ago.

Midshipman 1st Class Reggie Campbell, who led the victorious Brigade in the singing of the school song after the win, claimed the biggest play of the game. Campbell returned a 98-yard kickoff in the second quarter, setting yet another Navy record and giving the Midshipmen a 14-3 lead.

In the last play of the first half, Campbell set Midshipman 1st Class Joey Bullen up for a 51-yard field goal. A series of misplays, fumbles, and dropped passes left the Black Knights fighting a losing battle against their archrivals.

Navy's win puts them 52-49-7 against Army in an epic rivalry that began in 1890. Navy's defeat of Air Force earlier in the season will guarantee the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy remains safely in Annapolis.

The Midshipmen take on the University of Utah Utes on Dec. 20 at the third annual San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

(From a U.S. Naval Academy press release.)

Story by Special to American Forces Press Service