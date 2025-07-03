Family Matters Blog: Families Take Center Stage at Conference

Military families will be the talk of the town this week as nearly 2,000 helping professionals from around the world gather here to share the latest family-related information and research.

The 2011 Family Resilience Conference, which starts tomorrow, features more than 200 workshops, computer labs and roundtables on everything from psychological health and wellbeing to education and employment.

I’m excited to be attending this three-day conference and look forward to sharing the highlights with you on Defense.gov and on the . The following are just a few of the sessions I plan to cover:

-- Opening ceremony with keynote speaker Dr. Jeanette Betancourt, senior vice president for outreach and educational practices at Sesame Workshop. Officials will sign a proclamation formalizing the partnership between the defense and agriculture departments to better families’ lives.

-- Town Hall Meetings: The first will feature senior enlisted advisors and their wives and the second will highlight spirituality and family resilience.

-- New initiatives: Officials are hinting at several, including the Clearinghouse for Military Families Readiness, which will serve as a repository of information, research and studies.

You can follow the conference online. Several sessions, including the keynote addresses and the senior enlisted leader town hall, will be streamed live here. For up-to-date schedule information, visit Military Homefront’s conference site.

For the social media savvy, follow the conference or submit questions on Twitter, or on Facebook.

I’ll also be happy to pass on your questions while I’m here. Submit your questions or visit Family Matters on Facebook or on Twitter.

For more on the conference, read my AFPS article “Conference to Spotlight Military Family Issues.”

Story by Elaine Sanchez, American Forces Press Service