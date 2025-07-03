Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Family Matters Blog: Gordon Cites Need for Family Support

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2011

    Courtesy Story

    Defense.gov         

    Earlier today I attended the opening session of the 2011 Family Resilience Conference along with about 2,000 military and civilian family-support professionals from around the world.

    In his opening remarks, Robert L. Gordon III, deputy assistant secretary of defense for military community and family policy, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts when working to improve military families’ lives. He also expressed confidence that the conference attendees can make inroads in those support efforts.

    “I am absolutely confident that together we will support, serve and strengthen our military families, not only to navigate the unique aspects of military life, but also to thrive in the wake of life’s uncertainties,” he said.

    For more on Gordon’s remarks, see my American Forces Press Service article, “Gordon Cites Need for Expanded Family Support Networks”

    You also can follow the conference on Twitterand on Facebook.
     
    Also, check back  later today for more on this family-focused conference. You can also follow Family Matters on Facebook and Twitter.

    Story by Elaine Sanchez, American Forces Press Service

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2011
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 06:52
    Story ID: 542073
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Family Matters Blog: Gordon Cites Need for Family Support, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    American Forces Press Service
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download