Family Matters Blog: Gordon Cites Need for Family Support

Earlier today I attended the opening session of the 2011 Family Resilience Conference along with about 2,000 military and civilian family-support professionals from around the world.

In his opening remarks, Robert L. Gordon III, deputy assistant secretary of defense for military community and family policy, emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts when working to improve military families’ lives. He also expressed confidence that the conference attendees can make inroads in those support efforts.

“I am absolutely confident that together we will support, serve and strengthen our military families, not only to navigate the unique aspects of military life, but also to thrive in the wake of life’s uncertainties,” he said.

For more on Gordon’s remarks, see my American Forces Press Service article, “Gordon Cites Need for Expanded Family Support Networks”

Story by Elaine Sanchez, American Forces Press Service