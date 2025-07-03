Family Matters Blog: Top Enlisted Leaders Talk Family Issues

The top enlisted leaders from each service led a packed town hall meeting yesterday to discuss their family-focused programs and to field questions from family support professionals attending the 2011 Family Resilience Conference here.

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Raymond F. Chandler III, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Rick D. West, Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Carlton W. Kent, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James A. Roy and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Michael P. Leavitt talked about the importance of leadership in family support efforts and the need for easy-to-access and effective family programs. Their wives also attended the meeting, with the exception of West’s wife, who is working for the U.S. Navy in Afghanistan.

Much of the discussion centered on building resilience in families.

“At the end of the day, we as a nation don’t do well promoting resiliency … that ability to bounce back,” Chandler said. “If we can instill [resilience] in our soldiers and in families … we believe we’re going to have a stronger force, and we need a stronger force to get through these challenges.”

Story by Elaine Sanchez, American Forces Press Service