Afghan Detainee Dies at Guantanamo Bay

An Afghan detainee died of an apparent suicide early this morning at the U.S. detention facility at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, according to a Joint Task Force-Guantanamo news release.

The detainee is identified as Inayatullah, a 37-year-old Afghan. Inayatullah arrived at Guantanamo in September 2007. As a matter of Defense Department policy, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service has initiated an investigation of the incident to determine the cause and manner surrounding the death, according to the release.

While conducting routine checks, guards found Inayatullah unresponsive and not breathing, according to the release. The guards initiated CPR and summoned medical personnel. After lifesaving measures had been exhausted, the detainee was pronounced dead by a physician.

The remains of the deceased are being treated with respect for Islamic culture and traditions, according to the release. A cultural advisor is assisting officials to ensure that the remains are handled in a culturally sensitive and religiously appropriate manner, according to the release. The remains will be autopsied by a pathologist from the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology, based out of Silver Spring, Maryland. Upon completion of the autopsy, the remains will be prepared for repatriation.

Inayatullah was an admitted planner for al-Qaida terrorist operations, and attested to facilitating the movement of foreign fighters.

Inayatullah reportedly met with local operatives, developed travel routes and coordinated documentation, accommodation and vehicles for smuggling al Qaida belligerents through Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan and Iraq, the release stated.

(Compiled from a U.S. Southern Command News Release)

Story by American Forces Press Service