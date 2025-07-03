Service Personnel Can Also Use IG DoD Hotline

Editor's Note: Added information, paragraph 2, revises this story first published July 28, 2004, with the headline "DoD Hotline Offers Chance to Report Outside Command Chain."

DoD Inspector General Joseph Schmitz is reminding service members there are a number of ways to report suspected incidents of wrongdoing outside their chains of command.

Anyone, whether uniformed or civilian, who witnesses what he or she believes to be a violation of ethical standards and/or the law, including but not limited to fraud, waste, or abuse of authority, should report such conduct through the chain of command or either directly to his or her respective service-level inspector general or directly to the inspector general of the Department of Defense.

The DoD inspector general runs the DoD Hotline Program. Service members and civilians who wish to report incidents without going through their chains of command can take full advantage of this program.

Those with suspicions can call toll free (800) 424-9098, commercial (703) 604- 8569, or DSN 664-8569 to report misdeeds.

Service members and civilians can also mail their concerns to The Defense Hotline, The Pentagon, Washington, D.C., 20301-1900. The e-mail address is hotline@dodig.osd.mil.

The push to inform service members of this option grew out of the recent series of Senate hearings about prisoner abuse in Iraq. Senators believed there was no way for service members to report wrongdoing outside their chains of command.

For more information, go to the DoD inspector general's Web site.

