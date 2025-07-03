Bernard D. Rostker

Current duties: assistant secretary of the Navy for manpower and reserve affairs; DoD special assistant for Gulf War illnesses.

Education: Bachelor of Science, economics and education, New York University, 1964; Master's and Doctorate, economics, Syracuse University.

Career highlights: research economist, RAND Corp., 1970-1972; principal deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for manpower and reserve affairs, 1977-1979; director, Selective Service, 1979-1981; director, Systems Management Division (computer software development), Systems Research and Applications Corp., 1983-1984; program director, force development and employment, and associate director, Arroyo Army studies and analysis center, RAND Corp., 1984-1990; director, Defense Manpower Research Center, RAND Corp. National Defense Research Center, 1990-1994.

