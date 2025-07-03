Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Peaceshield '97

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.23.1997

    Courtesy Story

    Defense.gov         

    The California National Guard hosted Ukrainian military service members Nov. 14-23 in Exercise Peaceshield '97, the first ever conducted by a National Guard state headquarters.

    U.S. Atlantic Command and U.S. Army Forces Command selected California as host, with State Department approval.Ukraine provided elements of one army brigade staff and three battalion staffs to participate. The 50 Ukrainians joined with a 150-member Golden State National Guard infantry brigade headquarters to create a joint task force headquarters.

    The computerized command-post exercise focused on task force operations in a fictional country torn by three contentious factions. It was conducted according to current U.S. Army and NATO training policies. Senior U.S. and Ukrainian officials were on hand to observe and review events.

    "We hope to enhance military cooperation, interoperability and trust between participating forces through the practice of combined peacekeeping and humanitarian relief operations," said exercise director Brig. Gen. Guido J. Portante of the California Army National Guard.

    DoD assists Ukraine as the former Soviet republic increases its leadership role in regional security and enhanced ties with NATO under the NATO-Ukraine charter .

    The California National Guard and Ukrainian military became partners several years ago in the U.S. Atlantic Command's State Partnership for Peace Program. As partners, they seek opportunities to work and train together.

    (From a DoD release)

    Story by National Guard Bureau

