Holiday Mail Deadlines Set

(Editor's Note: The 2002 holiday mailing deadlines can be found at the Military Postal Service “[link for 1997 no longer available]2002 International and Military Mail Christmas Dates” web page.)

U.S. Postal Service officials have set holiday mailing deadlines to help ensure timely delivery of packages around the world. Nov. 10 is the deadline for surface mail to the Caribbean and Europe, and Nov. 24 to Canada. Other surface mail deadlines to some countries have already passed, officials noted.

Dec. 1 is the deadline for air mail packages. Other key deadlines include:

Dec. 1 for air cards and letters to reach Africa and Central and South America.

Dec. 1 for air parcel post to reach Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Central and South America.

Dec. 8 for air parcel post to the Caribbean, Europe, Far East, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Dec. 8 for air cards and letters to reach Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, Europe, the Far East, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Dec. 12 for air parcel post, air cards and letters to Canada. Deadlines for air letters/cards, priority mail, parcel airlift, and space-available mail to any APO/FPO are:

Parcel airlift: Nov. 21.

Space-available mail: Nov. 21.

Air letters/cards and priority mail: Dec. 1.

For U.S. domestic ZIP codes, deadlines are:

Space-available mail: Dec. 1.

Priority: Dec. 5.

Air letters/cards: Dec. 12.

The Postal Service also suggested the following tips when sending mail:

Contact the Postal Service's Internet web site -- www.usps.gov -- for help calculating required postage for mailings, the latest address information and gift ideas.

Always use complete address information such as the apartment or suite numbers in an address and correct directionals such as "N," "W," "SW," and "Ave.," "Blvd.," and "St."

Using the wrong ZIP code will delay delivery of cards and letters. Local post offices and the Postal Service web site offer ZIP code information.

Use filament tape for sealing packages for mailing; make sure contents are well padded and the box is sturdy. The only writing on the outside of the package should be the addresses of the sender and the intended recipient.

Always use a return address when mailing cards, letters or packages.

Purchase convenient packaging materials including boxes and padding materials, now available at local post offices. Express and priority mail boxes, envelopes and tubes are free.

Try an alternate holiday stamp-purchasing options including stamps-by-phone (800-782-6724), stamps-by-mail, stamps from postal vending machines and stamps from automatic teller bank machines. (From Air Force News Service)

Story by American Forces Press Service