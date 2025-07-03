Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Iraq; Defense Department Identifies Previous Casualties

Ten U.S. soldiers were killed and three were wounded in two incidents yesterday in Iraq, military officials reported. Eight other U.S. soldiers were killed and 12 were wounded in Iraq over the preceding several days. Also, the Defense Department released the identities of several servicemembers killed recently in the war on terror.

-- Six Task Force Lightning soldiers were killed when explosions occurred near their vehicles during operations in Diyala province yesterday. Three other soldiers were wounded in the incident and were taken to a coalition forces medical treatment facility.

-- Two Task Force Lightning soldiers were killed when a helicopter went down in Diyala province yesterday.

-- While conducting a combat security patrol in the southern section of the Iraqi capital, two Multinational Division Baghdad soldiers were killed when an improvised explosive device detonated yesterday.

-- A Task Force Lightning soldier was killed when an explosion occurred near his vehicle while conducting operations in Diyala province May 26. Two other soldiers were wounded in the incident and were taken to a coalition forces medical treatment facility.

-- A Marine assigned to Multinational Force West was killed May 26 while conducting combat operations in Anbar province.

-- While conducting a combat security patrol in the southern section of the Iraqi capital, a Multinational Division Baghdad soldier was killed and two others were wounded when an improvised explosive device detonated May 26. An Iraqi interpreter also was injured in the attack.

-- While conducting a combat security patrol in the western section of the Iraqi capital, a Multinational Division Baghdad soldier was killed and four others were wounded when an improvised explosive device detonated May 26. Two soldiers have been returned to duty.

-- A Task Force Lightning soldier died of wounds suffered from small-arms fire while conducting operations in Baghdad province May 25. One other soldier, also wounded in the incident, was taken to a coalition forces medical treatment facility.

-- A Marine assigned to Multinational Force West died May 25 in a non-combat related incident in Anbar province.

-- An improvised explosive device killed a Multinational Corps Iraq soldier May 25 in Maqdadiyah.

-- A Multinational Corps Iraq soldier was killed and three were wounded in a complex attack against their military vehicle near Taji on May 25. The wounded soldiers were evacuated to the 28th Combat Support Hospital in Baghdad. Two soldiers were treated for minor injuries and returned to duty.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Meanwhile, the Defense Department released the identities of 16 soldiers who were killed recently supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom.

-- Sgt. Clayton G. Dunn II, 22, of Moreno Valley, Calif.; Spc. Michael J. Jaurigue, 20, of Texas City, Texas; and Spc. Gregory N. Millard, 22, of San Diego, Calif., died May 26 in Salah Ad Din province, Iraq, when an improvised explosive device detonated near their vehicle. They were assigned to 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, N.C.

-- Spc. Erich S. Smallwood, 23, of Trumann, Ark., died May 26, near Balad, Iraq, of wounds suffered when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle. He was assigned to A Company, 875th Engineer Battalion of the Arkansas Army National Guard in Marked Tree, Ark.

-- Spc. Mathew P. LaForest, 21, of Austin, Texas, died May 25 in Taji, Iraq, of injuries suffered when his unit came in contact with enemy forces using small-arms fire during combat operations. He was assigned to 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 4th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, Fort Lewis, Wash.

-- Spc. Alexander Rosa Jr., 22, of Orlando, Fla., died May 25 in Muqdadiyah, Iraq, of wounds suffered when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle. He was assigned to the 89th Military Police Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas.

-- Pfc. Casey P. Zylman, 22, of Coleman, Mich., died May 25 in Mosul, Iraq, of wounds suffered when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle May 24 in Tallafar, Iraq. He was assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

-- Pvt. William L. Bailey III, 29, of Bellevue, Neb., died May 25, in Taji, Iraq, of wounds suffered when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle. Bailey was assigned to the 755th Chemical Reconnaissance/Decontamination Company, Nebraska Army National Guard, O’Neill, Neb.

-- Sgt. 1st Class Robert E. Dunham, 36, of Baltimore, and Staff Sgt. Russell K. Shoemaker, 31, of Sweet Springs, Mo., died May 24 in Baghdad of wounds suffered when an improvised explosive device detonated near their vehicle. They were assigned to 1st Brigade Transition Team, and attached to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas.

-- Sgt. Iosiwo Uruo, 27, of Agana Heights, Guam, died May 24, in Buhriz, Iraq, of wounds suffered when his unit came in contact with enemy forces using small-arms fire. He was assigned to the 1st Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division (Stryker Brigade Combat Team), Fort Lewis, Wash.

-- Pfc. Robert H. Dembowski, 20, of Ivyland, Pa., died May 24 in Baghdad of wounds suffered when his unit came in contact with enemy forces using small-arms fire. He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, N.C.

-- Staff Sgt. Steve Butcher Jr., 27, of Penfield, N.Y., and Pfc. Daniel P. Cagle, 22, of Carson, Calif., died May 23 of wounds suffered when an improvised explosive device detonated near their unit in Ramadi, Iraq. Butcher died in Ramadi, while Cagle died in Balad, Iraq. They were assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga.

-- Cpl. Victor H. Toledo Pulido, 22, of Hanford, Calif., and Cpl. Jonathan D. Winterbottom, 21, of Falls Church, Va., died May 23 in Nahrawan, Iraq, of wounds suffered when an improvised explosive device detonated near their vehicle. They were assigned to 3rd Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division (Mechanized), Fort Benning, Ga.

(Compiled from Multinational Corps Iraq and Defense Department news releases.)

Story by American Forces Press Service