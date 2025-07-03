America Supports You: Supporting Troops Never Gets Stale for Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts in southern Nevada are preparing to ship more than 11,000 boxes of Thin Mints, Do-Si-Dos, Tagalongs and other Girl Scout cookies to servicemembers overseas.

The Scouts’ donation was made possible through the generosity of the Girls Scouts of Frontier Council, which donated the cookies. The Nevada Benefits Foundation offered its assistance by coordinating the effort and covering the cost to ship the cookies to servicemembers in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Community service is a long-standing tradition in Girl Scouting, allowing girls to learn the value of helping others,” Toni Carey, product sales director for the Girl Scouts Frontier Council, said. “Their service and generosity significantly contributes to the quality of life for our servicemen and women.”

Through the same collaboration in 2006, troops serving overseas received 4,700 boxes of Girl Scout cookies. They were most welcome, Phil Randazzo, president of Nevada Benefits and its foundation, said, adding he has received several requests for the cookies this year.

Nevada Benefits Foundation is a non-profit organization originally created to support U.S. troops and their families who fight in the war on terror. To date, the foundation has raised more than $942,000 through its rallies, “Defending Freedom” wristbands fundraising, and its Web site.

“They just crave a little taste from home,” Randazzo said. “Toni Carey at the Girl Scouts came through again this year, doubling this shipment of Girl Scout cookies, and they should really be proud!”

Randazzo also offered kudos to the Palm Casino Resort, in Las Vegas, for helping to make the shipment possible.

Story by Samantha L. Quigley, American Forces Press Service