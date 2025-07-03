Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineers Build New Housing for Provincial Reconstruction Team

    Engineers Build Southeast Asia-Style Hut for Coalition Forces in Afghanistan

    03.03.2008

    Task Force Pacemaker engineers expanded housing for the Jalalabad Provincial Reconstruction Team recently.

    First Platoon, 76th Engineer Company, from Fort Knox, Ky., led by Army 1st Lt. Scott Williams and Sgt. 1st Class Patricia Thompson, built two new B-huts and a Southeast Asia-style hut and repaired more than 18 B-huts to provide more billeting for Jalalabad PRT soldiers. The huts are semi-permanent wooden structures.

    The reconstruction allowed the soldiers to remain more comfortable during the harsh winter. The original B-huts were built without insulation or interior sheathing. By adding insulation and repairing the floors and roofs, the engineers made the huts liveable throughout the winter.

    “I know we are doing something good to improve the living conditions for soldiers,” said Army Spc. Adrian Johnson, a Santee, S.C., native and carpenter for the platoon. “I did not have experience before this deployment. I learned so much from my leadership; they are very knowledgeable and professional. I worked with the floor systems, the walls and ceiling, (and) it is very rewarding seeing the end product.”

    (Army 1st Lt. Kenya Virginia Saenz serves with Task Force Pacemaker Public Affairs.)

    Story by 1st Lt. Kenya Virginia Saenz, USA, Special to American Forces Press Service

    Date Taken: 03.03.2008
