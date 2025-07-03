America Supports You: Company’s Support of Troops is Truly Refreshing

Troops serving overseas are about to get a tasty blast of appreciation through a unique partnership.

True Lemon, a company that makes powdered citrus flavorings, is hoping to donate 1 million packets of the flavoring to Operation Gratitude to include in care packages. The company is calling on the American public to make that goal possible.

“Over the last six months, we have heard from more and more soldiers serving in Iraq and Afghanistan (and their families) that many of our troops enjoy putting True Lemon, True Lime or True Orange in their water to help make it taste more refreshing,” a company official said. “Operation Gratitude is getting ready for another push of care packages -- their Patriotic Drive in May -- and we are going to donate 10 packets of True Lemon to Operation Gratitude every time someone registers for free samples.”

Those who help by registering with True Lemon at its Web site, www.truelemon.com, will not go unrewarded, the officials said. They will receive two packets of True Lemon, a packet of True Lime and a packet of True Orange, along with a coupon.

The promotion began at the end of February and will end just as Operation Gratitude’s May Patriotic Drive begins. The May drive is in conjunction with Military Appreciation Month.

Carolyn Blashek, founder of Operation Gratitude, said the program is off to a great start.

“I don’t know the current numbers, but I do know that in just the first day of the program, True Lemon received over 3,000 responses, which means that Operation Gratitude earned 30,000-plus packets in one day,” she said, adding that she hopes others will follow suit.

Blashek said the flavor packets will be a welcome addition to her organization’s care packages, more than 300,000 of which already have found their way into the hands of deployed servicemembers. “Any kind of flavoring for the water is desirable, as they need to drink so much of it,” she said.

Operation Gratitude, which is a supporter of the Defense Department’s “America Supports You” program, will begin its holiday drive early this year and expects to pack its 400,000th care package during that time.

America Supports You connects citizens and companies with servicemembers and their families serving at home and abroad.

Story by Samantha L. Quigley, American Forces Press Service