America Supports You: Foundation Opens Second Fisher House in San Diego

Wounded servicemembers and their families in San Diego will have a second “home away from home” during the recovery process when Naval Medical Center San Diego celebrates the grand opening of Fisher House II on Oct. 3.

The Fisher Houses provide respite and accommodations for families of active and retired military patients who have been admitted for medical care.

“This facility represents the medical center's commitment to providing quality care and comprehensive support to patients and their families,” said Rear Adm. Christine S. Hunter, commander of Navy Medicine West and the medical center. “Fisher House II expands our ability to provide a haven for families during a difficult time.”

Fisher House II will mark the fifth house donated to the Navy by the Fisher House Foundation and will more than double the number of available rooms for families at Naval Medical Center San Diego. Built adjacent to Fisher House I, Fisher House II is an 8,000 square-foot, two-story house that is fully furnished and accessible under American Disabilities Act regulations.

It provides private bedrooms, a common kitchen, living room, dining room and laundry room. In addition, Fisher House II will offer wireless Internet access and cable service.

“The Naval Medical Center, particularly the Comprehensive Combat and Complex Casualty Care program, treats some of our most severely injured servicemembers,” said David J. McIntyre Jr., Fisher House Foundation board member and TriWest president and chief executive officer. “Having family nearby provides comfort to them and can contribute to their recovery process.

“TriWest is proud to support the Fisher House, a ‘home away from home’ for military families to stay while their loved one is receiving care,” he added. “There, families can concentrate on healing and being together.”

The ground-breaking ceremony for Fisher House II was held on June 15, 2007. During the ceremony, David A. Coker, president of the Fisher House Foundation, recognized the contributions of two major donors for the $4 million project: TriWest Health Care Alliance and T. Boone Pickens, chairman and chief executive officer of BP Capital.

The original Fisher House was built 1992 and offers eight rooms for families.

Fisher House Foundation is a supporter of America Supports You, a Defense Department program connecting citizen and companies with servicemembers and their families serving at home and abroad.

(From a Naval Medical Center San Diego news release).

Story by American Forces Press Service