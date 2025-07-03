Afghans Lead Operation to Capture Taliban Leader

An Afghan-led and coalition supported security force detained a senior Taliban leader in the Almar district of Afghanistan’s Faryab province today, military officials reported.

The leader organized roadside bombings, suicide attacks and other operations against Afghan and coalition forces throughout the province, officials said. He also coordinated funding and operational guidance with other Taliban leaders.

In other International Security Assistance Force news throughout Afghanistan:

A combined Afghan and coalition security force detained several suspected insurgents while searching for a Taliban leader in Kandahar province’s Zharay district.

The leader directed roadside bombings against Afghan and coalition troops and operated illegal checkpoints. He also provided weapons and ammunition to insurgents in the area.

In Helmand province’s Sangin district, a combined security force detained several suspected insurgents yesterday while searching for a senior Taliban leader. Along with his brother, the wanted man is responsible for Taliban operations against Afghan and coalition security forces in Sangin and Kajaki districts. He was also active in intimidation and murder campaigns against Afghan civilians in northern Helmand who refuse to adhere to Taliban law.

An Afghan provincial response company, supported by coalition security forces, detained roadside bomb makers and several suspected insurgents and seized bomb components, explosives and weapons in Zabul province’s Shah Joy district May 5.

Story by From an International Security Assistance Force Joint Command News Release