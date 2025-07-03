Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghans Lead Operation to Capture Taliban Leader

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2012

    Courtesy Story

    Defense.gov         

    An Afghan-led and coalition supported security force detained a senior Taliban leader in the Almar district of Afghanistan’s Faryab province today, military officials reported.

    The leader organized roadside bombings, suicide attacks and other operations against Afghan and coalition forces throughout the province, officials said. He also coordinated funding and operational guidance with other Taliban leaders.

    In other International Security Assistance Force news throughout Afghanistan:

    A combined Afghan and coalition security force detained several suspected insurgents while searching for a Taliban leader in Kandahar province’s Zharay district.

    The leader directed roadside bombings against Afghan and coalition troops and operated illegal checkpoints. He also provided weapons and ammunition to insurgents in the area.

    In Helmand province’s Sangin district, a combined security force detained several suspected insurgents yesterday while searching for a senior Taliban leader. Along with his brother, the wanted man is responsible for Taliban operations against Afghan and coalition security forces in Sangin and Kajaki districts. He was also active in intimidation and murder campaigns against Afghan civilians in northern Helmand who refuse to adhere to Taliban law.

    An Afghan provincial response company, supported by coalition security forces, detained roadside bomb makers and several suspected insurgents and seized bomb components, explosives and weapons in Zabul province’s Shah Joy district May 5.

    Story by From an International Security Assistance Force Joint Command News Release

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2012
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 13:23
    Story ID: 510849
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive
    From an International Security Assistance Force Joint Command News Release

