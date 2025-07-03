Hagel Salutes Dempsey, Winnefeld, Praises AF Secretary Nominee

In a statement issued yesterday, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel congratulated Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey and Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr. for their confirmation by the U.S. Senate for second terms as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and vice chairman, respectively.

Hagel added that he strongly supports President Barack Obama’s nomination of Deborah Lee James to become the next Secretary of the Air Force.

Hagel’s statement reads as follows:

“I would like to congratulate Gen. Martin Dempsey and Adm. Sandy Winnefeld on their Senate confirmation to second terms as Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Both of these proven leaders are tireless advocates for our men and women in uniform and innovative thinkers who are helping to shape the military of the future. I strongly value their counsel, as does President Obama. Their continued service and wise advice will be essential as we continue to draw down from the war in Afghanistan and confront other national security challenges.

“I also strongly support President Obama’s nomination of Deborah James to serve as the 23rd Secretary of the Air Force. Deborah is an outstanding leader with deep experience in the Department of Defense, the private sector, and non-profit organizations that support the men and women of our armed services. If confirmed, Deborah will lead the Air Force during a time of great consequence for our airmen and their families. I appreciate her willingness to serve her country once again.”

From 1993 to 1998, James served as the assistant secretary of defense for reserve affairs at the Department of Defense. She began her career in national security as a professional staff member in the U.S. House of Representatives on the House Armed Services Committee from 1983 to 1993.

James is currently a committee member of the Defense Department Advisory Committee on Women in the Services, an Advisory Board Member of the Women in Military Service Memorial Foundation’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Campaign, and an advisory board member of The Citadel School of Engineering.

James received a B.A. from Duke University and an M.A. from Columbia University.

Story by American Forces Press Service