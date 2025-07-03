Coast Guard Rescues F-16 Pilot After Collision

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued an Air National Guard pilot early today after his plane went down approximately 35 miles southeast of Chincoteague, Va.

Coast Guard 5th District Command Center watchstanders received notification via an automated search and rescue satellite aided tracking distress signal from an ejection seat registered to an Air National Guard plane at approximately 10:28 p.m. Aug. 1.

The Navy's Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, Va., contacted Coast Guard watchstanders and confirmed two 113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard F-16C Fighting Falcon jets were involved in a mid-air collision. One pilot ejected while the second F-16 flew back to Joint Base Andrews, Md.

District watchstanders dispatched a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to assist.

Today at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Jayhawk crew hoisted the pilot and transferred him to Joint Base Andrews.

The rescued F-16 pilot was in good condition, and the cause of the mishap is under investigation.

Story by U.S. Coast Guard News Release