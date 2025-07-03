Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hagel Urges Inclusive Political Process in Egypt

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2013

    Courtesy Story

    Defense.gov         

    In an Aug. 3 phone call, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel expressed concern about recent violence in Egypt and urged his Egyptian counterpart to support an inclusive political process, Pentagon Press Secretary George Little reported.

    In a statement summarizing the conversation, Little said Egyptian Defense Minister Gen. Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi assured Hagel that Egyptian authorities were working toward a process of political reconciliation and that he looked forward to meeting with Deputy Secretary of State William Burns while he is in Cairo.

    The defense minister also affirmed that Egypt's leadership remains committed to the political roadmap leading to elections and the formation of a constitution in Egypt, the press secretary said.

    Story by American Forces Press Service

    Date Taken: 08.04.2013
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    American Forces Press Service
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

