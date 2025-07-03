Hagel Urges Inclusive Political Process in Egypt

In an Aug. 3 phone call, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel expressed concern about recent violence in Egypt and urged his Egyptian counterpart to support an inclusive political process, Pentagon Press Secretary George Little reported.

In a statement summarizing the conversation, Little said Egyptian Defense Minister Gen. Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi assured Hagel that Egyptian authorities were working toward a process of political reconciliation and that he looked forward to meeting with Deputy Secretary of State William Burns while he is in Cairo.

The defense minister also affirmed that Egypt's leadership remains committed to the political roadmap leading to elections and the formation of a constitution in Egypt, the press secretary said.

Story by American Forces Press Service